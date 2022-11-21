Cobb Chamber announces its 81st annual black-tie dinner celebration

The Cobb Chamber announced its 81st Annual Dinner celebration in the press release reprinted below:

“The Cobb Chamber will celebrate its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attend the highly anticipated black-tie affair each year, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. A cocktail reception at 6 p.m. kicks off the celebration, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and program and entertainment at 9 p.m.

“The highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial passing of leadership from outgoing Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power to 2023 Chairman Greg Teague of Croy Engineering. The Chamber will also present several prestigious awards at the gala including the Chairman’s Award, the Dr. Robert A Lipson Award, the Mack Henderson Public Service Award, the Len Gilbert Award, and the Marietta Daily Journal will name their Citizen of the Year.

“Registration is open at www.cobbchamber.org/annualdinner . Sponsorships are available starting at $3,500. For more information on sponsorships, contact Mary Karras at mkarras@cobbchamber.org. Registration is $2,500 per table of 10. A limited number of individual tickets are available at $250 each. Refunds for this event end on Friday, January 13. For more information about Annual Dinner, contact Michele Howard at mhoward@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2345.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





