Georgia gasoline prices fall 6 cents per gallon over past week

There is good news for drivers with Thanksgiving travel plans. Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped six cents on average over the past week.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon. This amounts to 13 cents less than motorists were paying this time last year.

“The over 1.5 million Georgians hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices less expensive compared to last year,” said Waiters. “When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, drivers should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive. AAA recommends drivers download the free AAA Mobile app to find the lowest gas prices in their area.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.14 at the time of this writing, about three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 10 cents to $3.67 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.01 million barrels a day to 8.74 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Increasing supply and falling gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.

“As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”