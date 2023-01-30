Cobb Chamber celebrates 2022 at its 81st annual dinner

At the Cobb Chamber‘s 81st Annual Dinner celebration presented by Wellstar Health System, the Chamber celebrated its accomplishments of 2022.

According to the Chamber’s news release over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the event, which was hosted by Atlanta broadcast legend Monica Kaufman Pearson.

Outgoing Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power passed the leadership to 2023 Chairman Greg Teague of Croy Engineering.

Fleck highlighted the Chamber’s SelectCobb strategy, which according to her exceeded its goals of job recruitment and business expansion.

She also highlighted the Chamber’s support of Kennesaw State University and the opening of the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center (the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center).

Fleck announced that the Membership Campaign raised over a million dollars through membership and advertising sales, and welcomed 368 new members to the Cobb Chamber.

At the Cobb Chamber’s evening event, former Cobb DA Joyette Holmes, now of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, and Pete Quinones of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, were honored with the 2023 Len Gilbert Award for their leadership and commitment to a Chamber initiative, program or event.

Additionally, Sonya Grant of WorkSource Cobb was presented with the 2023 Chairman’s Award for her leadership, dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Chamber. Grant was recognized for her work on the ReAlign ReStart Program, which provides inmates with the skills needed to find their next job.

Dr. Kat Schwaig, president of Kennesaw State University, was presented with the 2023 Mack Henderson Public Service Award for her commitment to building a better quality of life for the citizens of Cobb County.

She has focused on enrollment growth, research infrastructure, and engaging first-year students, as well as relaunching a business incubator. Dr. Ron Newcomb of Chattahoochee Technical College was presented with the 2023 Dr. Robert A. Lipson Award for his contributions to the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center and the Cobb Workforce Partnership. Newcomb served as a City Councilman for the City of Smyrna for over 20 years.

Dr. Dwight “Ike” Reighard of MUST Ministries was awarded the Marietta Daily Journal’s prestigious 2022 Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award. This award has been presented annually at the Cobb Chamber Annual Dinner since 1963.