Judge Kellie Hill to speak at Cobb Executive Women luncheon

Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill will speak at the November luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women on Friday, November 5 starting at 11 a.m. If you’d like to attend you need to register by Monday November 2 by visiting https://bit.ly/3mj9vvz.

The press release for the event gives the following career biography of Judge Hill:

Judge Hill currently holds the distinct honor of being one of the first judges of color elected to the bench. Prior to her election to the Superior Court, she served full-time on the Cobb County Magistrate Court, presiding over both civil and criminal matters. Judge Hill is a native of Jersey City, New Jersey and moved to Georgia after completing her education. She is a proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, with a concentration in International Business. Judge Hill also received her Juris Doctorate degree from the Rutgers University School of Law.

The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Bank of America.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

Publicity materials for the Cobb Chamber describe the organization and its mission as follows:

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.

About Cobb Executive Women

Publicity materials for Cobb Executive Women describe the organization and its mission as follows:

CEW is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated cultivating mutually beneficial and supportive professional relationships among executive women in Cobb County. Monthly luncheons highlight the key roles Cobb’s women leaders play in the economy and inspires women to achieve success personally, professionally and within their community. In addition, the program explores how women-owned and managed businesses continue to thrive in the pro-business environment fostered by the Cobb Chamber.