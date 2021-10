Latest tally of advance votes cast in Cobb municipal and Ed-SPLOST election as of Oct 28

The following is the tally of the number of advance votes cast in the Cobb County 2021 municipal and Ed-SPLOST election as of October 28, taken from the Cobb Elections website.

ADVANCE IN PERSON CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

Date Total as of October 28, 2021 8,511

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 4,554 Returned 2,764 Accepted 2,729 Rejected Ballots 70 Cured Ballots 33

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 21 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Locations



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 256 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 274 Thursday

October 14, 2021 235 Friday

October 15, 2021 253 Saturday

October 16, 2021 100 Monday

October 18, 2021 195 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 222 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 210 Thursday

October 21, 2021 198 Friday

October 22, 2021 299 Saturday

October 23, 2021 229 Monday

October 25, 2021 333 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 413 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 408 Thursday

October 28, 2021 369 MAIN Total 3,994

ACWORTH: Roberts School Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 44 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 42 Thursday

October 14, 2021 39 Friday

October 15, 2021 28 Saturday

October 16, 2021 16 Monday

October 18, 2021 20 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 40 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 32 Thursday

October 21, 2021 35 Friday

October 22, 2021 42 Saturday

October 23, 2021 27 Monday

October 25, 2021 38 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 27 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 46 Thursday

October 28, 2021 46 ACWORTH Total 522

AUSTELL: Austell Collar Park Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 17 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 16 Thursday

October 14, 2021 14 Friday

October 15, 2021 27 Saturday

October 16, 2021 13 Monday

October 18, 2021 15 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 12 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 24 Thursday

October 21, 2021 8 Friday

October 22, 2021 18 Saturday

October 23, 2021 26 Monday

October 25, 2021 18 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 27 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 27 Thursday

October 28, 2021 32 AUSTELL Total 294

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 44 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 50 Thursday

October 14, 2021 51 Friday

October 15, 2021 55 Saturday

October 16, 2021 23 Monday

October 18, 2021 52 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 41 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 47 Thursday

October 21, 2021 45 Friday

October 22, 2021 66 Saturday

October 23, 2021 73 Monday

October 25, 2021 68 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 81 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 70 Thursday

October 28, 2021 71 KENNESAW Total 837

POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 50 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 38 Thursday

October 14, 2021 35 Friday

October 15, 2021 48 Saturday

October 16, 2021 29 Monday

October 18, 2021 32 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 37 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 33 Thursday

October 21, 2021 30 Friday

October 22, 2021 40 Saturday

October 23, 2021 44 Monday

October 25, 2021 55 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 54 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 64 Thursday

October 28, 2021 59 POWDER SPRINGS Total 648

NORTHEAST: The Art Place

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 82 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 65 Thursday

October 14, 2021 140 Friday

October 15, 2021 91 Saturday

October 16, 2021 46 Monday

October 18, 2021 91 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 96 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 93 Thursday

October 21, 2021 87 Friday

October 22, 2021 150 Saturday

October 23, 2021 92 Monday

October 25, 2021 136 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 160 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 175 Thursday

October 28, 2021 185 NORTHEAST Total 1,689

SOUTHEAST: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 28 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 27 Thursday

October 14, 2021 32 Friday

October 15, 2021 40 Saturday

October 16, 2021 23 Monday

October 18, 2021 13 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 24 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 21 Thursday

October 21, 2021 27 Friday

October 22, 2021 44 Saturday

October 23, 2021 29 Monday

October 25, 2021 40 Tuesday

October 26, 2021 52 Wednesday

October 27, 2021 56 Thursday

October 28, 2021 71 SOUTHEAST Total 527