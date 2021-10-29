Mostly cloudy in Cobb today with rain forecast after 3 p.m.

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly cloudy today in Cobb County with showers likely after 3 p.m. It will be cooler, with an expected high of around 52.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.