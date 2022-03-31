Braves exec to speak on equity and diversity at year’s first Cumberland Area Council

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that on April 14 at 12 p.m. DeRetta Rhodes, Ph.D. will speak to the Cumberland Area Council about her experiences developing best practices for diversity, equity and inclusion in businesses.

According to the release:

Dr. Rhodes is the Executive Vice President & Chief Culture Officer of the Atlanta Braves, overseeing people capital initiatives, communications and community affairs for the Braves, The Battery Atlanta and team’s Spring Training facility operations. Prior to joining the Braves, Rhodes was the Executive Vice President/Chief Human Resources Officer of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Vice President of Human Resources at First Data, Vice President of Human Resources for Turner Broadcasting and held leadership positions at Ernst & Young, ADP, HomeGrocer.com and YUM Brands.

You can register online until April 11 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Walkins on the day of the event are not allowed, so registering in advance is the only way to attend.

Advertisement

The event will be held at the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, 1800 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Tickets are $25 for Cobb Chamber members and $35 for general admission. This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Program Sponsor, Cumberland Community Improvement District.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.