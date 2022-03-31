Lisa Cupid endorses Lanning for solicitor general

Chris Lanning picked up the endorsement of Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in his run for Cobb County Solicitor General in the Democratic primary on May 24.

Lanning currently serves as the Chief Assistant Solicitor for Cobb County

He had already landed two other high-profile endorsements among county officials: District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. and Sheriff Craig Owens.

“I am supporting Chris Lanning as Cobb County‘s next Solicitor and look forward to his work to keep all Cobb citizens and communities safe,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

His press release announcing the endorsement stated the following:

Chris Lanning, a lifelong Cobb County resident and long-time Cobb prosecutor, believes in investing in diversion programs and mental health services while providing more support for children and families to build a safer and more just Cobb County for all.

“As prosecutors we have the ability to change people’s lives, keep our community safe, and offer a second chance for those who deserve it,” said Lanning for the press release. “I am grateful for the support of Chairwoman Cupid and look forward to working with her and other local partners on needed criminal justice reform to ensure everyone is treated fairly and improve public safety. A just Cobb is a safe Cobb.”

Early voting in the Democratic Primary begins May 2, and Election Day is May 24.

Background

The position of Cobb County Solicitor General became open when incumbent Barry Morgan announced that he would not seek reelection.

The Solicitor General serves much the same role in State Court that the District Attorney does in Superior Court, that of prosecuting cases.

The web page for the Solicitor General’s office lists the following duties:

Investigates crimes

Interviews victims and witnesses

Makes decisions regarding prosecution

Files accusations

Prosecutes cases, which involve: Subpoenaing witnesses Collecting evidence Preparing for trial Negotiating pleas Trying cases in court



The type of cases the Solicitor General prosecutes include:

Misdemeanor warrants issued in Cobb County

Traffic citations issued by: Cobb County Police Department Sheriff’s Department Georgia State Patrol

Citations issued by: Cobb County Park Rangers Cobb County Animal Control Cobb Water Department Cobb County Business License Division Kennesaw State University Police

Cases transferred to Cobb State Court from various municipal courts

Cases transferred from Cobb Superior Court

Lanning’s opponent in the Democratic primary will be Makia Metzker. The winner of that contest will face Republican Courtney Martin Brubaker in the November general election.

