Cupid and Boyce: A look at the precincts

Democratic District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid defeated Republican Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Boyce to become Chairwoman-elect of the BOC.
This is the second in our series on how the vote for various offices within the county went in the 2020 General Election. A recount is ongoing, but the numbers are not expected to change much.
The county went decisively Democratic this year after trending in that direction since Hillary Clinton won the county’s votes in the 2016 presidential election.
The Cobb County Board of Education was the only county body to buck that trend, with the GOP maintaining its one-vote majority.
Here is a screenshot of the map of the distribution of precincts which went for Cupid (in green) and Boyce (in dark blue).
To look at the interactive version of this map and for more information on election results follow this link.
To see a complete list of precincts with the addresses of their voting sites follow this link.
The map above is very similar to the maps from the first article in this series outlining the presidential election results and comparing that to the Ossoff-Perdue senate race.
Like both Biden and Ossoff, Cupid performed strongly in South Cobb and in the incorporated cities in the southern part of the county, sweeping Austell, Powder Springs and Smyrna.
Boyce drew his support from the northwestern corner of Cobb, East Cobb, one precinct in Vinings (which went for Biden, but for Perdue in the U.S. Senate race), and in Acworth and Kennesaw.
Precincts won by Boyce
|Precincts won by Boyce
|Boyce
|Cupid
|Acworth 1A
|1989
|1903
|Acworth 1B
|2011
|1562
|Addison 01
|1008
|910
|Baker 01
|1394
|1016
|Bells Ferry 02
|1214
|810
|Bells Ferry 04
|1525
|670
|Chattahoochee 01
|1111
|932
|Cheatham Hill 02
|1520
|1500
|Chestnut Ridge 01
|1649
|758
|Davis 01
|927
|914
|Dickerson 01
|1403
|1007
|Dodgen 01
|1060
|674
|Dowell 01
|1189
|1013
|Durham 01
|2396
|741
|Eastside 01
|1551
|1298
|Eastside 02
|2001
|1626
|Elizabeth 02
|1062
|896
|Elizabeth 03
|1318
|1205
|Elizabeth 05
|1230
|1000
|Ford 01
|1761
|1129
|Frey 01
|1330
|750
|Fullers Park 01
|1645
|656
|Garrison Mill 01
|1313
|971
|Gritters 01
|1658
|1273
|Harrison 01
|1712
|753
|Hayes 01
|2098
|1378
|Hightower 01
|2097
|1088
|Kell 01
|892
|830
|Kemp 03
|2263
|1313
|Kennesaw 2A
|1393
|642
|Kennesaw 3A
|1664
|471
|Kennesaw 4A
|1327
|1292
|Kennesaw 5A
|2079
|918
|Lassiter 01
|1812
|1130
|Lost Mountain 01
|1810
|1147
|Lost Mountain 02
|2421
|1059
|Lost Mountain 03
|2734
|1560
|Lost Mountain 04
|1372
|721
|Mabry 01
|921
|445
|Marietta 2B
|1255
|542
|Marietta 3A
|1619
|898
|Marietta 4A
|1222
|679
|Marietta 6B
|1079
|822
|Mars Hill 01
|2029
|1207
|Mars Hill 02
|1166
|1122
|McClure 01
|1662
|1423
|McEachern 01
|1075
|677
|Mt Bethel 01
|2128
|895
|Mt Bethel 03
|1513
|1240
|Mt Bethel 04
|1535
|1079
|Murdock 01
|1943
|847
|Nicholson 01
|1033
|837
|Norton Park 01
|1223
|772
|Oregon 01
|797
|527
|Pine Mountain 01
|1885
|913
|Pine Mountain 02
|1885
|705
|Pitner 01
|1199
|1072
|Pope 01
|1433
|1068
|Post Oak 01
|1831
|839
|Powers Ferry 01
|1278
|882
|Rocky Mount 01
|1565
|994
|Roswell 01
|2689
|1786
|Roswell 02
|1822
|1206
|Sandy Plains 01
|1206
|1085
|Sewell Mill 01
|1535
|1110
|Sewell Mill 03
|1384
|601
|Shallowford Falls 01
|1671
|1225
|Sope Creek 01
|1132
|676
|Sope Creek 02
|1955
|1618
|Sope Creek 03
|1397
|859
|Timber Ridge 01
|1223
|794
|Vaughan 01
|1697
|803
|Vinings 04
|1482
|1120
|Willeo 01
|1409
|900
Precincts won by Cupid
|Precincts won by Cupid
|Boyce
|Cupid
|Acworth 1C
|1241
|2146
|Austell 1A
|609
|2642
|Bells Ferry 03
|828
|1116
|Big Shanty 01
|896
|1101
|Big Shanty 02
|1316
|1861
|Birney 01
|637
|1123
|Birney 02
|997
|1878
|Blackwell 01
|990
|1369
|Bryant 01
|99
|2796
|Bryant 02
|234
|1008
|Chalker 01
|1432
|2687
|Cheatham Hill 03
|1733
|2331
|Clarkdale 01
|474
|2549
|Clarkdale 02
|1028
|2583
|Cooper 01
|668
|987
|Dobbins 01
|375
|1700
|Dobbins 02
|678
|1279
|East Piedmont 01
|835
|934
|Elizabeth 01
|780
|782
|Elizabeth 04
|794
|985
|Fair Oaks 02
|966
|2482
|Fair Oaks 04
|846
|1786
|Harmony-Leland 01
|727
|3738
|Kemp 01
|1093
|1276
|Kemp 02
|1854
|2523
|Kennesaw 1A
|799
|2270
|Lindley 01
|871
|2824
|Mableton 01
|1026
|2482
|Mableton 02
|541
|1392
|Mableton 03
|905
|1234
|Mableton 04
|603
|654
|Macland 01
|795
|2126
|Marietta 1A
|773
|1351
|Marietta 2A
|1029
|1568
|Marietta 3B
|248
|1539
|Marietta 4B
|757
|1791
|Marietta 4C
|1419
|1549
|Marietta 5A
|667
|1087
|Marietta 5B
|414
|437
|Marietta 6A
|408
|747
|Marietta 7A
|380
|1365
|McCleskey 01
|875
|1177
|Nickajack 01
|893
|2546
|North Cobb 01
|810
|1881
|Oakdale 01
|1316
|1683
|Oregon 02
|1004
|2778
|Oregon 03
|880
|2202
|Oregon 04
|918
|2250
|Oregon 05
|1303
|1722
|Palmer 01
|1155
|2649
|Pebblebrook 01
|616
|1201
|Powders Springs 1A
|1049
|2509
|Powders Springs 2A
|460
|1793
|Powders Springs 3A
|726
|1939
|Riverside 01
|111
|1059
|Simpson 01
|867
|1684
|Smyrna 1A
|615
|1824
|Smyrna 2A
|955
|2665
|Smyrna 3A
|1129
|1991
|Smyrna 3B
|834
|1057
|Smyrna 4A
|2157
|2481
|Smyrna 5A
|911
|1860
|Smyrna 6A
|2005
|2485
|Smyrna 7A
|1629
|3471
|Sweetwater 01
|880
|1402
|Sweetwater 02
|452
|1466
|Terrell Mill 01
|1158
|2320
|Vinings 01
|832
|1450
|Vinings 02
|1658
|2706
|Vinings 03
|1190
|1982
|Wade Green 02
|1697
|1749
Marietta precincts
Marietta was an interesting case, because it neither went heavily for Boyce (like Acworth and Kennesaw) nor for Cupid (who swept the precincts in Austell, Smyrna and Powder Springs).
Boyce won four of the City of Marietta’s precincts while Cupid won nine.
Cupid still came out on top in the precinct totals in the City of Marietta though, with 14,375 to Boyce’s 11,270.
Here is a breakdown of Marietta’s precinct totals.
|Marietta Precincts won by Boyce
|Marietta 2B
|1255
|542
|Marietta 3A
|1619
|898
|Marietta 4A
|1222
|679
|Marietta 6B
|1079
|822
|Marietta precincts won by Cupid
|Marietta 1A
|773
|1351
|Marietta 2A
|1029
|1568
|Marietta 3B
|248
|1539
|Marietta 4B
|757
|1791
|Marietta 4C
|1419
|1549
|Marietta 5A
|667
|1087
|Marietta 5B
|414
|437
|Marietta 6A
|408
|747
|Marietta 7A
|380
|1365
In the next article in this series, we’ll examine the results in Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 2, where Democrat Jerica Richardson captured the seat in her race against Republican Fitz Johnson.
