Cupid and Boyce: A look at the precincts

Democratic District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid defeated Republican Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Boyce to become Chairwoman-elect of the BOC.

This is the second in our series on how the vote for various offices within the county went in the 2020 General Election. A recount is ongoing, but the numbers are not expected to change much.

The county went decisively Democratic this year after trending in that direction since Hillary Clinton won the county’s votes in the 2016 presidential election.

The Cobb County Board of Education was the only county body to buck that trend, with the GOP maintaining its one-vote majority.

Here is a screenshot of the map of the distribution of precincts which went for Cupid (in green) and Boyce (in dark blue).

Precinct map screenshot from the Cobb County elections results website

To look at the interactive version of this map and for more information on election results follow this link.

To see a complete list of precincts with the addresses of their voting sites follow this link.

The map above is very similar to the maps from the first article in this series outlining the presidential election results and comparing that to the Ossoff-Perdue senate race.

Like both Biden and Ossoff, Cupid performed strongly in South Cobb and in the incorporated cities in the southern part of the county, sweeping Austell, Powder Springs and Smyrna.

Boyce drew his support from the northwestern corner of Cobb, East Cobb, one precinct in Vinings (which went for Biden, but for Perdue in the U.S. Senate race), and in Acworth and Kennesaw.

Precincts won by Boyce

Precincts won by Boyce Boyce Cupid Acworth 1A 1989 1903 Acworth 1B 2011 1562 Addison 01 1008 910 Baker 01 1394 1016 Bells Ferry 02 1214 810 Bells Ferry 04 1525 670 Chattahoochee 01 1111 932 Cheatham Hill 02 1520 1500 Chestnut Ridge 01 1649 758 Davis 01 927 914 Dickerson 01 1403 1007 Dodgen 01 1060 674 Dowell 01 1189 1013 Durham 01 2396 741 Eastside 01 1551 1298 Eastside 02 2001 1626 Elizabeth 02 1062 896 Elizabeth 03 1318 1205 Elizabeth 05 1230 1000 Ford 01 1761 1129 Frey 01 1330 750 Fullers Park 01 1645 656 Garrison Mill 01 1313 971 Gritters 01 1658 1273 Harrison 01 1712 753 Hayes 01 2098 1378 Hightower 01 2097 1088 Kell 01 892 830 Kemp 03 2263 1313 Kennesaw 2A 1393 642 Kennesaw 3A 1664 471 Kennesaw 4A 1327 1292 Kennesaw 5A 2079 918 Lassiter 01 1812 1130 Lost Mountain 01 1810 1147 Lost Mountain 02 2421 1059 Lost Mountain 03 2734 1560 Lost Mountain 04 1372 721 Mabry 01 921 445 Marietta 2B 1255 542 Marietta 3A 1619 898 Marietta 4A 1222 679 Marietta 6B 1079 822 Mars Hill 01 2029 1207 Mars Hill 02 1166 1122 McClure 01 1662 1423 McEachern 01 1075 677 Mt Bethel 01 2128 895 Mt Bethel 03 1513 1240 Mt Bethel 04 1535 1079 Murdock 01 1943 847 Nicholson 01 1033 837 Norton Park 01 1223 772 Oregon 01 797 527 Pine Mountain 01 1885 913 Pine Mountain 02 1885 705 Pitner 01 1199 1072 Pope 01 1433 1068 Post Oak 01 1831 839 Powers Ferry 01 1278 882 Rocky Mount 01 1565 994 Roswell 01 2689 1786 Roswell 02 1822 1206 Sandy Plains 01 1206 1085 Sewell Mill 01 1535 1110 Sewell Mill 03 1384 601 Shallowford Falls 01 1671 1225 Sope Creek 01 1132 676 Sope Creek 02 1955 1618 Sope Creek 03 1397 859 Timber Ridge 01 1223 794 Vaughan 01 1697 803 Vinings 04 1482 1120 Willeo 01 1409 900

Precincts won by Cupid

Precincts won by Cupid Boyce Cupid Acworth 1C 1241 2146 Austell 1A 609 2642 Bells Ferry 03 828 1116 Big Shanty 01 896 1101 Big Shanty 02 1316 1861 Birney 01 637 1123 Birney 02 997 1878 Blackwell 01 990 1369 Bryant 01 99 2796 Bryant 02 234 1008 Chalker 01 1432 2687 Cheatham Hill 03 1733 2331 Clarkdale 01 474 2549 Clarkdale 02 1028 2583 Cooper 01 668 987 Dobbins 01 375 1700 Dobbins 02 678 1279 East Piedmont 01 835 934 Elizabeth 01 780 782 Elizabeth 04 794 985 Fair Oaks 02 966 2482 Fair Oaks 04 846 1786 Harmony-Leland 01 727 3738 Kemp 01 1093 1276 Kemp 02 1854 2523 Kennesaw 1A 799 2270 Lindley 01 871 2824 Mableton 01 1026 2482 Mableton 02 541 1392 Mableton 03 905 1234 Mableton 04 603 654 Macland 01 795 2126 Marietta 1A 773 1351 Marietta 2A 1029 1568 Marietta 3B 248 1539 Marietta 4B 757 1791 Marietta 4C 1419 1549 Marietta 5A 667 1087 Marietta 5B 414 437 Marietta 6A 408 747 Marietta 7A 380 1365 McCleskey 01 875 1177 Nickajack 01 893 2546 North Cobb 01 810 1881 Oakdale 01 1316 1683 Oregon 02 1004 2778 Oregon 03 880 2202 Oregon 04 918 2250 Oregon 05 1303 1722 Palmer 01 1155 2649 Pebblebrook 01 616 1201 Powders Springs 1A 1049 2509 Powders Springs 2A 460 1793 Powders Springs 3A 726 1939 Riverside 01 111 1059 Simpson 01 867 1684 Smyrna 1A 615 1824 Smyrna 2A 955 2665 Smyrna 3A 1129 1991 Smyrna 3B 834 1057 Smyrna 4A 2157 2481 Smyrna 5A 911 1860 Smyrna 6A 2005 2485 Smyrna 7A 1629 3471 Sweetwater 01 880 1402 Sweetwater 02 452 1466 Terrell Mill 01 1158 2320 Vinings 01 832 1450 Vinings 02 1658 2706 Vinings 03 1190 1982 Wade Green 02 1697 1749

Marietta precincts

Marietta was an interesting case, because it neither went heavily for Boyce (like Acworth and Kennesaw) nor for Cupid (who swept the precincts in Austell, Smyrna and Powder Springs).

Boyce won four of the City of Marietta’s precincts while Cupid won nine.

Cupid still came out on top in the precinct totals in the City of Marietta though, with 14,375 to Boyce’s 11,270.

Here is a breakdown of Marietta’s precinct totals.

Marietta Precincts won by Boyce Marietta 2B 1255 542 Marietta 3A 1619 898 Marietta 4A 1222 679 Marietta 6B 1079 822

Marietta precincts won by Cupid Marietta 1A 773 1351 Marietta 2A 1029 1568 Marietta 3B 248 1539 Marietta 4B 757 1791 Marietta 4C 1419 1549 Marietta 5A 667 1087 Marietta 5B 414 437 Marietta 6A 408 747 Marietta 7A 380 1365

In the next article in this series, we’ll examine the results in Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 2, where Democrat Jerica Richardson captured the seat in her race against Republican Fitz Johnson.