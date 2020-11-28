Hot Topics

Cobb County and the 2020 General Election: Part 1

Map showing the precincts won by Trump or Biden in the 2020 electionMap of precincts won by Trump or Biden in the November 2020 election (screenshot from the Cobb election results page)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 28, 2020

We’re going to run a series of articles looking at Cobb County and the 2020 General Election in some detail. The numbers in the article are from the current state of the election on the county’s results page. There is a recount in progress, but it is not expected to significantly shift the numbers.

This is part one of that series.

This first installment is just an overview of the bigger picture by comparing the results in the presidential race with one of the U.S. Senate races.

In later articles we’ll dig into the county commission district and precinct levels for various races.

Cobb is clearly a blue county

During the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton received the largest number of votes within Cobb, there was some speculation that those results were nothing more than dislike of Donald Trump among some suburban Republicans, and that the county was still solidly Republican.

The 2020 election dispelled that notion, and shows that Cobb is an increasingly majority Democratic county.

Democrats swept all the countywide seats, in addition to giving President-elect Biden and Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff the majority of votes from Cobb in their two races.

Let’s compare two maps from the results website. They will give a clear idea also of where Democrats are strong, and where Republicans are strong.

The first is the map of the presidential race, a screenshot from the Cobb County election results web page. If you want to zoom in, find your own precinct, and see more information you can visit the interactive version of this map by following this link.

Distribution of votes for Joe Biden vs. votes for Donald Trump

In the map above, the precincts voting for Joe Biden are in green, and the votes for Donald Trump are in dark blue.

As you can see from the map, Biden’s strength was in South Cobb (including Mableton and Austell) and Powder Springs, Smyrna, Marietta, the City of Acworth and the City of Kennesaw.

Trump’s votes were concentrated in the northwest and northeast corners of the county.

The total votes cast for president was 393,746. Biden received 221,846 or 56.34 percent of the vote, Trump received 165,459 votes or 42.02 percent, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson received 6,441 or 1.64 percent of the total.

A good test of the effect of Donald Trump’s unpopularity with a segment of Republican voters is to compare the map above with the U.S. Senate race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.

Ossoff-Perdue race

The Ossoff-Perdue map above shows that the general trends are similar, but Perdue outperformed his fellow Republican Trump at the edges of northeast Cobb, and in one of the Vinings precincts.

So there is probably at least some percentage of Cobb residents who are Republican voters, but did not vote for Trump, and they seem concentrated in the more affluent parts of the county.

Below are two tables. The first shows the precincts won by Trump. The second the precincts won by Biden. To see a list of precincts with the addresses of their voting sites follow this link.

One precinct, Bells Ferry 02, was an exact tie between Biden and Trump at 1127 each, with 51 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgenson.

Here are the precincts won by President Trump

PrecinctTrumpBidenJorgenson
Acworth 1B1941168255
Bells Ferry 041446118067
Big Shanty 0182774730
Big Shanty 021231122938
Cheatham Hill 021408106245
Chestnut Ridge 011446121540
Davis 0185780740
Dickerson 011209114934
Dodgen 0192181041
Durham 012283117953
Eastside 011335120034
Eastside 021698160173
Elizabeth 02102286426
Elizabeth 031226101440
Ford 01166486634
Frey 01128773226
Fullers Park 011436137438
Garrison Mill 011211110537
Gritters 011578135973
Harrison 01166581647
Hayes 012014121649
Hightower 011858164078
Kell 0185369044
Kemp 01102354628
Kemp 021765142958
Kemp 032187100555
Lassiter 011613131668
Lost Mountain 011711125940
Lost Mountain 022305122748
Lost Mountain 032588173567
Lost Mountain 04131379427
Mabry 0183353826
Marietta 2A94375539
Marietta 4A108056839
Marietta 4C129495034
Mars Hill 01198374347
Mars Hill 02111994359
McCleskey 0181060928
McClure 01159399151
Mt Bethel 011760162664
Mt Bethel 041305109442
Murdock 011722159862
Nicholson 0196984344
Oregon 0176756719
Palmer 01113885957
Pine Mountain 011779104141
Pine Mountain 02175085929
Pitner 01111196651
Pope 011349117353
Post Oak 011680128947
Rocky Mount 011441123446
Roswell 012387214161
Roswell 021545151854
Shallowford Falls 011487129455
Sope Creek 0197083537
Sope Creek 031213108921
Timber Ridge 011025101634
Vaughan 01163087759
Willeo 011270107945

Here are the precincts won by President-elect Biden

PrecinctTrumpBidenJorgenson
Acworth 1A1919203748
Acworth 1C1183224959
Addison 0193099036
Austell 1A638268317
Baker 011319198465
Bells Ferry 0376887142
Birney 01641115228
Birney 02929197027
Blackwell 01908111342
Bryant 01101137710
Bryant 02244281631
Chalker 011349246767
Chattahoochee 01986286077
Cheatham Hill 031599164550
Clarkdale 0147876416
Clarkdale 021030259641
Cooper 01694261128
Dobbins 01366104326
Dobbins 02611179643
Dowell 011071138554
East Piedmont 01782107727
Elizabeth 01722172138
Elizabeth 04715131737
Elizabeth 051103116832
Fair Oaks 02956255132
Fair Oaks 04856182538
Harmony-Leland 01705381744
Kennesaw 1A75087642
Kennesaw 2A1329137944
Kennesaw 3A1554266586
Kennesaw 4A1251139652
Kennesaw 5A1936250963
Lindley 01769294258
Mableton 011045249851
Mableton 02534141619
Mableton 03890124730
Mableton 0454971023
Macland 01759218330
Marietta 1A706162457
Marietta 2B1145192157
Marietta 3A1455173555
Marietta 3B24111198
Marietta 4B68383135
Marietta 5A589147934
Marietta 5B385124029
Marietta 6A374118417
Marietta 6B970128351
Marietta 7A359146132
McEachern 011053163618
Mt Bethel 031299134438
Nickajack 01781270643
North Cobb 0179686434
Norton Park 011142198075
Oakdale 011130189143
Oregon 02989281256
Oregon 03868227448
Oregon 04895232530
Oregon 051217183538
Pebblebrook 01629267338
Powders Springs 1A987259245
Powders Springs 2A463180636
Powders Springs 3A731197233
Powers Ferry 011213128762
Riverside 0111999714
Sandy Plains 011117119253
Sewell Mill 011334148136
Sewell Mill 031249185958
Simpson 0173875622
Smyrna 1A554193137
Smyrna 2A849279167
Smyrna 3A925220863
Smyrna 3B750116638
Smyrna 4A1853281593
Smyrna 5A811200656
Smyrna 6A1706280895
Smyrna 7A1367378573
Sope Creek 021632196368
Sweetwater 01867143940
Sweetwater 02444151728
Terrell Mill 011030247762
Vinings 01700159840
Vinings 021441296274
Vinings 031002223632
Vinings 041296135029
Wade Green 021605185970

In future articles we’ll look at more specific numbers at the precinct level, and get a firmer grip on voting preferences across the county.

The second in the series will look at Cobb Board of Commissioners races.

