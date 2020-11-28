Cobb County and the 2020 General Election: Part 1

We’re going to run a series of articles looking at Cobb County and the 2020 General Election in some detail. The numbers in the article are from the current state of the election on the county’s results page. There is a recount in progress, but it is not expected to significantly shift the numbers.
This is part one of that series.
This first installment is just an overview of the bigger picture by comparing the results in the presidential race with one of the U.S. Senate races.
In later articles we’ll dig into the county commission district and precinct levels for various races.
Cobb is clearly a blue county
During the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton received the largest number of votes within Cobb, there was some speculation that those results were nothing more than dislike of Donald Trump among some suburban Republicans, and that the county was still solidly Republican.
The 2020 election dispelled that notion, and shows that Cobb is an increasingly majority Democratic county.
Democrats swept all the countywide seats, in addition to giving President-elect Biden and Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff the majority of votes from Cobb in their two races.
Let’s compare two maps from the results website. They will give a clear idea also of where Democrats are strong, and where Republicans are strong.
The first is the map of the presidential race, a screenshot from the Cobb County election results web page. If you want to zoom in, find your own precinct, and see more information you can visit the interactive version of this map by following this link.
In the map above, the precincts voting for Joe Biden are in green, and the votes for Donald Trump are in dark blue.
As you can see from the map, Biden’s strength was in South Cobb (including Mableton and Austell) and Powder Springs, Smyrna, Marietta, the City of Acworth and the City of Kennesaw.
Trump’s votes were concentrated in the northwest and northeast corners of the county.
The total votes cast for president was 393,746. Biden received 221,846 or 56.34 percent of the vote, Trump received 165,459 votes or 42.02 percent, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson received 6,441 or 1.64 percent of the total.
A good test of the effect of Donald Trump’s unpopularity with a segment of Republican voters is to compare the map above with the U.S. Senate race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.
The Ossoff-Perdue map above shows that the general trends are similar, but Perdue outperformed his fellow Republican Trump at the edges of northeast Cobb, and in one of the Vinings precincts.
So there is probably at least some percentage of Cobb residents who are Republican voters, but did not vote for Trump, and they seem concentrated in the more affluent parts of the county.
Below are two tables. The first shows the precincts won by Trump. The second the precincts won by Biden. To see a list of precincts with the addresses of their voting sites follow this link.
One precinct, Bells Ferry 02, was an exact tie between Biden and Trump at 1127 each, with 51 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgenson.
Here are the precincts won by President Trump
|Precinct
|Trump
|Biden
|Jorgenson
|Acworth 1B
|1941
|1682
|55
|Bells Ferry 04
|1446
|1180
|67
|Big Shanty 01
|827
|747
|30
|Big Shanty 02
|1231
|1229
|38
|Cheatham Hill 02
|1408
|1062
|45
|Chestnut Ridge 01
|1446
|1215
|40
|Davis 01
|857
|807
|40
|Dickerson 01
|1209
|1149
|34
|Dodgen 01
|921
|810
|41
|Durham 01
|2283
|1179
|53
|Eastside 01
|1335
|1200
|34
|Eastside 02
|1698
|1601
|73
|Elizabeth 02
|1022
|864
|26
|Elizabeth 03
|1226
|1014
|40
|Ford 01
|1664
|866
|34
|Frey 01
|1287
|732
|26
|Fullers Park 01
|1436
|1374
|38
|Garrison Mill 01
|1211
|1105
|37
|Gritters 01
|1578
|1359
|73
|Harrison 01
|1665
|816
|47
|Hayes 01
|2014
|1216
|49
|Hightower 01
|1858
|1640
|78
|Kell 01
|853
|690
|44
|Kemp 01
|1023
|546
|28
|Kemp 02
|1765
|1429
|58
|Kemp 03
|2187
|1005
|55
|Lassiter 01
|1613
|1316
|68
|Lost Mountain 01
|1711
|1259
|40
|Lost Mountain 02
|2305
|1227
|48
|Lost Mountain 03
|2588
|1735
|67
|Lost Mountain 04
|1313
|794
|27
|Mabry 01
|833
|538
|26
|Marietta 2A
|943
|755
|39
|Marietta 4A
|1080
|568
|39
|Marietta 4C
|1294
|950
|34
|Mars Hill 01
|1983
|743
|47
|Mars Hill 02
|1119
|943
|59
|McCleskey 01
|810
|609
|28
|McClure 01
|1593
|991
|51
|Mt Bethel 01
|1760
|1626
|64
|Mt Bethel 04
|1305
|1094
|42
|Murdock 01
|1722
|1598
|62
|Nicholson 01
|969
|843
|44
|Oregon 01
|767
|567
|19
|Palmer 01
|1138
|859
|57
|Pine Mountain 01
|1779
|1041
|41
|Pine Mountain 02
|1750
|859
|29
|Pitner 01
|1111
|966
|51
|Pope 01
|1349
|1173
|53
|Post Oak 01
|1680
|1289
|47
|Rocky Mount 01
|1441
|1234
|46
|Roswell 01
|2387
|2141
|61
|Roswell 02
|1545
|1518
|54
|Shallowford Falls 01
|1487
|1294
|55
|Sope Creek 01
|970
|835
|37
|Sope Creek 03
|1213
|1089
|21
|Timber Ridge 01
|1025
|1016
|34
|Vaughan 01
|1630
|877
|59
|Willeo 01
|1270
|1079
|45
Here are the precincts won by President-elect Biden
|Precinct
|Trump
|Biden
|Jorgenson
|Acworth 1A
|1919
|2037
|48
|Acworth 1C
|1183
|2249
|59
|Addison 01
|930
|990
|36
|Austell 1A
|638
|2683
|17
|Baker 01
|1319
|1984
|65
|Bells Ferry 03
|768
|871
|42
|Birney 01
|641
|1152
|28
|Birney 02
|929
|1970
|27
|Blackwell 01
|908
|1113
|42
|Bryant 01
|101
|1377
|10
|Bryant 02
|244
|2816
|31
|Chalker 01
|1349
|2467
|67
|Chattahoochee 01
|986
|2860
|77
|Cheatham Hill 03
|1599
|1645
|50
|Clarkdale 01
|478
|764
|16
|Clarkdale 02
|1030
|2596
|41
|Cooper 01
|694
|2611
|28
|Dobbins 01
|366
|1043
|26
|Dobbins 02
|611
|1796
|43
|Dowell 01
|1071
|1385
|54
|East Piedmont 01
|782
|1077
|27
|Elizabeth 01
|722
|1721
|38
|Elizabeth 04
|715
|1317
|37
|Elizabeth 05
|1103
|1168
|32
|Fair Oaks 02
|956
|2551
|32
|Fair Oaks 04
|856
|1825
|38
|Harmony-Leland 01
|705
|3817
|44
|Kennesaw 1A
|750
|876
|42
|Kennesaw 2A
|1329
|1379
|44
|Kennesaw 3A
|1554
|2665
|86
|Kennesaw 4A
|1251
|1396
|52
|Kennesaw 5A
|1936
|2509
|63
|Lindley 01
|769
|2942
|58
|Mableton 01
|1045
|2498
|51
|Mableton 02
|534
|1416
|19
|Mableton 03
|890
|1247
|30
|Mableton 04
|549
|710
|23
|Macland 01
|759
|2183
|30
|Marietta 1A
|706
|1624
|57
|Marietta 2B
|1145
|1921
|57
|Marietta 3A
|1455
|1735
|55
|Marietta 3B
|241
|1119
|8
|Marietta 4B
|683
|831
|35
|Marietta 5A
|589
|1479
|34
|Marietta 5B
|385
|1240
|29
|Marietta 6A
|374
|1184
|17
|Marietta 6B
|970
|1283
|51
|Marietta 7A
|359
|1461
|32
|McEachern 01
|1053
|1636
|18
|Mt Bethel 03
|1299
|1344
|38
|Nickajack 01
|781
|2706
|43
|North Cobb 01
|796
|864
|34
|Norton Park 01
|1142
|1980
|75
|Oakdale 01
|1130
|1891
|43
|Oregon 02
|989
|2812
|56
|Oregon 03
|868
|2274
|48
|Oregon 04
|895
|2325
|30
|Oregon 05
|1217
|1835
|38
|Pebblebrook 01
|629
|2673
|38
|Powders Springs 1A
|987
|2592
|45
|Powders Springs 2A
|463
|1806
|36
|Powders Springs 3A
|731
|1972
|33
|Powers Ferry 01
|1213
|1287
|62
|Riverside 01
|119
|997
|14
|Sandy Plains 01
|1117
|1192
|53
|Sewell Mill 01
|1334
|1481
|36
|Sewell Mill 03
|1249
|1859
|58
|Simpson 01
|738
|756
|22
|Smyrna 1A
|554
|1931
|37
|Smyrna 2A
|849
|2791
|67
|Smyrna 3A
|925
|2208
|63
|Smyrna 3B
|750
|1166
|38
|Smyrna 4A
|1853
|2815
|93
|Smyrna 5A
|811
|2006
|56
|Smyrna 6A
|1706
|2808
|95
|Smyrna 7A
|1367
|3785
|73
|Sope Creek 02
|1632
|1963
|68
|Sweetwater 01
|867
|1439
|40
|Sweetwater 02
|444
|1517
|28
|Terrell Mill 01
|1030
|2477
|62
|Vinings 01
|700
|1598
|40
|Vinings 02
|1441
|2962
|74
|Vinings 03
|1002
|2236
|32
|Vinings 04
|1296
|1350
|29
|Wade Green 02
|1605
|1859
|70
In future articles we’ll look at more specific numbers at the precinct level, and get a firmer grip on voting preferences across the county.
The second in the series will look at Cobb Board of Commissioners races.
Leave a comment