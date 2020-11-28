Cobb County and the 2020 General Election: Part 1

We’re going to run a series of articles looking at Cobb County and the 2020 General Election in some detail. The numbers in the article are from the current state of the election on the county’s results page. There is a recount in progress, but it is not expected to significantly shift the numbers.

This is part one of that series.

This first installment is just an overview of the bigger picture by comparing the results in the presidential race with one of the U.S. Senate races.

In later articles we’ll dig into the county commission district and precinct levels for various races.

Cobb is clearly a blue county

During the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton received the largest number of votes within Cobb, there was some speculation that those results were nothing more than dislike of Donald Trump among some suburban Republicans, and that the county was still solidly Republican.

The 2020 election dispelled that notion, and shows that Cobb is an increasingly majority Democratic county.

Democrats swept all the countywide seats, in addition to giving President-elect Biden and Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff the majority of votes from Cobb in their two races.

Let’s compare two maps from the results website. They will give a clear idea also of where Democrats are strong, and where Republicans are strong.

The first is the map of the presidential race, a screenshot from the Cobb County election results web page. If you want to zoom in, find your own precinct, and see more information you can visit the interactive version of this map by following this link.

Distribution of votes for Joe Biden vs. votes for Donald Trump

In the map above, the precincts voting for Joe Biden are in green, and the votes for Donald Trump are in dark blue.

As you can see from the map, Biden’s strength was in South Cobb (including Mableton and Austell) and Powder Springs, Smyrna, Marietta, the City of Acworth and the City of Kennesaw.

Trump’s votes were concentrated in the northwest and northeast corners of the county.

The total votes cast for president was 393,746. Biden received 221,846 or 56.34 percent of the vote, Trump received 165,459 votes or 42.02 percent, and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson received 6,441 or 1.64 percent of the total.

A good test of the effect of Donald Trump’s unpopularity with a segment of Republican voters is to compare the map above with the U.S. Senate race between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue.

Ossoff-Perdue race

The Ossoff-Perdue map above shows that the general trends are similar, but Perdue outperformed his fellow Republican Trump at the edges of northeast Cobb, and in one of the Vinings precincts.

So there is probably at least some percentage of Cobb residents who are Republican voters, but did not vote for Trump, and they seem concentrated in the more affluent parts of the county.

Below are two tables. The first shows the precincts won by Trump. The second the precincts won by Biden. To see a list of precincts with the addresses of their voting sites follow this link.

One precinct, Bells Ferry 02, was an exact tie between Biden and Trump at 1127 each, with 51 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgenson.

Here are the precincts won by President Trump

Precinct Trump Biden Jorgenson Acworth 1B 1941 1682 55 Bells Ferry 04 1446 1180 67 Big Shanty 01 827 747 30 Big Shanty 02 1231 1229 38 Cheatham Hill 02 1408 1062 45 Chestnut Ridge 01 1446 1215 40 Davis 01 857 807 40 Dickerson 01 1209 1149 34 Dodgen 01 921 810 41 Durham 01 2283 1179 53 Eastside 01 1335 1200 34 Eastside 02 1698 1601 73 Elizabeth 02 1022 864 26 Elizabeth 03 1226 1014 40 Ford 01 1664 866 34 Frey 01 1287 732 26 Fullers Park 01 1436 1374 38 Garrison Mill 01 1211 1105 37 Gritters 01 1578 1359 73 Harrison 01 1665 816 47 Hayes 01 2014 1216 49 Hightower 01 1858 1640 78 Kell 01 853 690 44 Kemp 01 1023 546 28 Kemp 02 1765 1429 58 Kemp 03 2187 1005 55 Lassiter 01 1613 1316 68 Lost Mountain 01 1711 1259 40 Lost Mountain 02 2305 1227 48 Lost Mountain 03 2588 1735 67 Lost Mountain 04 1313 794 27 Mabry 01 833 538 26 Marietta 2A 943 755 39 Marietta 4A 1080 568 39 Marietta 4C 1294 950 34 Mars Hill 01 1983 743 47 Mars Hill 02 1119 943 59 McCleskey 01 810 609 28 McClure 01 1593 991 51 Mt Bethel 01 1760 1626 64 Mt Bethel 04 1305 1094 42 Murdock 01 1722 1598 62 Nicholson 01 969 843 44 Oregon 01 767 567 19 Palmer 01 1138 859 57 Pine Mountain 01 1779 1041 41 Pine Mountain 02 1750 859 29 Pitner 01 1111 966 51 Pope 01 1349 1173 53 Post Oak 01 1680 1289 47 Rocky Mount 01 1441 1234 46 Roswell 01 2387 2141 61 Roswell 02 1545 1518 54 Shallowford Falls 01 1487 1294 55 Sope Creek 01 970 835 37 Sope Creek 03 1213 1089 21 Timber Ridge 01 1025 1016 34 Vaughan 01 1630 877 59 Willeo 01 1270 1079 45

Here are the precincts won by President-elect Biden

Precinct Trump Biden Jorgenson Acworth 1A 1919 2037 48 Acworth 1C 1183 2249 59 Addison 01 930 990 36 Austell 1A 638 2683 17 Baker 01 1319 1984 65 Bells Ferry 03 768 871 42 Birney 01 641 1152 28 Birney 02 929 1970 27 Blackwell 01 908 1113 42 Bryant 01 101 1377 10 Bryant 02 244 2816 31 Chalker 01 1349 2467 67 Chattahoochee 01 986 2860 77 Cheatham Hill 03 1599 1645 50 Clarkdale 01 478 764 16 Clarkdale 02 1030 2596 41 Cooper 01 694 2611 28 Dobbins 01 366 1043 26 Dobbins 02 611 1796 43 Dowell 01 1071 1385 54 East Piedmont 01 782 1077 27 Elizabeth 01 722 1721 38 Elizabeth 04 715 1317 37 Elizabeth 05 1103 1168 32 Fair Oaks 02 956 2551 32 Fair Oaks 04 856 1825 38 Harmony-Leland 01 705 3817 44 Kennesaw 1A 750 876 42 Kennesaw 2A 1329 1379 44 Kennesaw 3A 1554 2665 86 Kennesaw 4A 1251 1396 52 Kennesaw 5A 1936 2509 63 Lindley 01 769 2942 58 Mableton 01 1045 2498 51 Mableton 02 534 1416 19 Mableton 03 890 1247 30 Mableton 04 549 710 23 Macland 01 759 2183 30 Marietta 1A 706 1624 57 Marietta 2B 1145 1921 57 Marietta 3A 1455 1735 55 Marietta 3B 241 1119 8 Marietta 4B 683 831 35 Marietta 5A 589 1479 34 Marietta 5B 385 1240 29 Marietta 6A 374 1184 17 Marietta 6B 970 1283 51 Marietta 7A 359 1461 32 McEachern 01 1053 1636 18 Mt Bethel 03 1299 1344 38 Nickajack 01 781 2706 43 North Cobb 01 796 864 34 Norton Park 01 1142 1980 75 Oakdale 01 1130 1891 43 Oregon 02 989 2812 56 Oregon 03 868 2274 48 Oregon 04 895 2325 30 Oregon 05 1217 1835 38 Pebblebrook 01 629 2673 38 Powders Springs 1A 987 2592 45 Powders Springs 2A 463 1806 36 Powders Springs 3A 731 1972 33 Powers Ferry 01 1213 1287 62 Riverside 01 119 997 14 Sandy Plains 01 1117 1192 53 Sewell Mill 01 1334 1481 36 Sewell Mill 03 1249 1859 58 Simpson 01 738 756 22 Smyrna 1A 554 1931 37 Smyrna 2A 849 2791 67 Smyrna 3A 925 2208 63 Smyrna 3B 750 1166 38 Smyrna 4A 1853 2815 93 Smyrna 5A 811 2006 56 Smyrna 6A 1706 2808 95 Smyrna 7A 1367 3785 73 Sope Creek 02 1632 1963 68 Sweetwater 01 867 1439 40 Sweetwater 02 444 1517 28 Terrell Mill 01 1030 2477 62 Vinings 01 700 1598 40 Vinings 02 1441 2962 74 Vinings 03 1002 2236 32 Vinings 04 1296 1350 29 Wade Green 02 1605 1859 70

In future articles we’ll look at more specific numbers at the precinct level, and get a firmer grip on voting preferences across the county.

The second in the series will look at Cobb Board of Commissioners races.