Cobb Republican Committee votes to join Sidney Powell lawsuit against Georgia presidential election certification

The Cobb County Republican Committee voted to join the lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell challenging the certification of Georgia’s 2020 General Election presidential results in federal court.

The legal team of President Donald Trump recently distanced itself from Powell, who alleges that machines provided by Dominion Voting Systems were used to fraudulently cast votes for Joseph Biden.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, and alleges that “The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States.”

The suit names as defendants:

BRIAN KEMP, in his official capacity as Governor of Georgia, BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, in his official capacity as Secretary of State and Chair of the Georgia State Election Board, DAVID J. WORLEY, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, REBECCA N.SULLIVAN, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, MATTHEW MASHBURN, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, and ANH LE, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board

Statement from the Cobb County Republican Committee

Jason Shepherd, Chairman of the Cobb County Republican Committee sent the following statement in response to a request from the Courier:

The Cobb County Republican Committee has communicated its approval for Chairman Jason Shepherd to join the County Party as a plaintiff the lawsuit filed on Wednesday by attorney Sidney Powell. Eighty-six voting members responded to a survey issued to the County Committee members by Chairman Shepherd on Thursday with sixty-six (77%) voting to join the suit. “I believe it sends a powerful message that the voting leadership of the Cobb County Republican Party overwhelmingly believe that there are issues in this election which can only be sorted out in a court of law,” said Chairman Shepherd. “An issue as important as the integrity of a Presidential election deserves to have evidence heard in a court of law, not a court of public opinion.” Several Cobb GOP officers privately expressed hope that result of the lawsuit would be to correct some glaring security issues with absentee ballots prior to the January 5 runoffs. Recently, Chairman Shepherd joined other members of the Georgia Republican Party Executive Committee in an open letter to Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger echoing Governor Brian Kemp’s call for an audit of the absentee ballot signatures. The Georgia Republican Party’s letter takes the further step of asking the Secretary of State to authorize monitors to verify the process of matching signatures of absentee ballots. “Republicans have a deep concern about the integrity of the absentee ballot process and allowing monitors to view the verification process so that every legal vote is counted, but every illegal vote is rejected,” said Shepherd. “We need to ensure that we have transparency through every set of the voting process. Georgia voters deserve nothing less.”

Kemp, Raffensperger and Dominion Voting Systems deny allegations

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State have defended the integrity of the vote counting process in Georgia.

Raffensperger wrote a November 21 opinion piece in the Washington Post pushing back against the allegations of fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems issued a statement disputing the facts in Powell’s lawsuit, which stated that “Sidney Powell’s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment, and death threats to Dominion employees. This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result.”