GEMA/HS and the National Weather Service announce plan for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

During Severe Weather Preparedness Week (Feb. 6-10), the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to encourage Georgians to learn about the threats of severe weather and prepare for various weather events.

During the SWPW campaign, GEMA/HS will provide toolkits to local emergency management directors to share preparedness information in their counties.

“Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and straight-line winds that happened across our state a couple of weeks ago, residents should take this time to prepare now more than ever,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings in the agency’s press release. “We strive for our citizens to be well informed and educated before any weather event strikes to prevent loss of life and significant damage to property.”

Each day of the campaign a different topic will be addressed::

Monday, Feb. 6 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

Thursday, Feb. 9 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Friday, Feb. 10 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

On Wednesday, February 8, there will be special events about tornado safety.

Georgia residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m.

For more information on drill procedures, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/tornado-drill-procedures . Local emergency management agencies are also a great resource for information or tips to help families, schools and organizations stay prepared.