Ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Powers Ferry Kroger to take place next Wednesday, August 2

It’s been a long time in the making, and not without considerable controversy, but the Kroger that will serve as a commercial anchor for the redevelopment of the area surrounding the intersection of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads will have its ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Kroger issued the following announcement:

ATLANTA (July 28, 2023) – At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Marketplace on Powers Ferry Road. The new store represents a $38 million investment and encompasses 90,000 square feet with new amenities and an adjacent fuel center.

The celebration and ribbon-cutting will kick off with pre-opening festivities, followed by check presentations to the store’s partner schools: Wheeler High School; East Cobb Middle School and Brumby Elementary School.

In honor of the store’s grand opening, Kroger will also present donations to the store’s food rescue partner, Life Learning Community Center, and to the L.E.A.D. Center for Youth, an Atlanta nonprofit that harnesses the sport of baseball to empower an at-risk generation to lead and transform their communities.

WHAT: Grand Opening of Kroger Marketplace

WHERE: 1310 Powers Ferry Road

Marietta, GA 30067

WHEN: August 2, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

Background

The new Kroger is on the previous site of Brumby Elementary School.

The original Brumby Elementary opened in 1966 on Powers Ferry Road, and the land was sold to become the current mixed-use development, with a new Brumby Elementary opening in the summer of 2019.

The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved that property for rezoning in February of 2018, as part of the developers plan to build MarketPlace Terrell Mill, anchored by the Kroger and containing restaurants, shops and residences.

MarketPlace Terrell Mill is a component of a broader redevelopment effort on the Powers Ferry Road corridor advocated by the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance.

The effort to redevelop the corridor has been met with some resistance in the community, and in April Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin vetoed a multifamily complex that had been approved by the Marietta City Council.

East Cobb News has been doing regular coverage of both the Kroger and of the general redevelopment efforts along the Powder Springs Road corridor, and you can read it by following this link.