Cobb Chamber announces Leadership Cobb’s 2025 class

The Cobb Chamber released the list for the 2025 class of its influential 10-month Leadership Cobb program.

Leadership Cobb began in 1983; since then, much of the county’s political and business leadership has been through the program.

Here is the 2025 Leadership Cobb roster:

Benjamin Andrews: Advanced Technology Development Center

Eliese Bernard: Wellstar Health System

Melanie Brueggemann: Croy Engineering

Toby Carmichael: City of Acworth

Colt Chambers: The Alley Stage

Ollie Clemons, Jr: City of Austell

Elizabeth Colletti: Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Carl Crumbley: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

Denise Czarnik: Smyrna Public Safety Foundation

Sean Ditzel: Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick, LLC

Mariel Ellis: Gas South

Owen Farist: Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, LLC

Sean Ferrell: LGE Community Credit Union

Kellie Fletcher: BDR Partners

Rachel Franklin: Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Kim Franz: Cobb Travel & Tourism

Molly Gillis: Gillis Law Firm, LLC

Christopher Gulledge: Cobb County Government

BJ Haisten: Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Brad Humphrey: HNTB Corporation

Evan Ingram: Goshen Valley

Anthony Iorillo: CROFT & Associates, INC

Rich Jakob: Atlanta United FC

Earnest Johnson: Georgia Power Company

Chyeena Kellogg: Cultured Ag Inc.

Brittany Lambert: Walton Communities, LLC

Adebola Lamikanra: Genuine Parts Company

AikWah Leow: Cobb County District Attorney’s Office

Alyssa Liguori: Northside Hospital

J.D. Lorens: Cobb County Department of Transportation

BJ Martin: W&A Engineering

Jesus Martinez: Peach Tree Commercial Capital, LLC

Jenn McNeely: Delta Air Lines

Lisa Mello: LiveSafe Resources

Stephanie Meyer: Chattahoochee Technical College

Cheryl Morgan: Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Stacey Nicely: Atlanta Braves

Angela Orange: Marietta City Schools

Nehemiah Pace: Atlanta Falcons Football Club

Ashley Palmer: Cobb County State Court

Kirstin Popper: kirpop

Kevin Pounds: MUST Ministries

Troy Refuge: Refuge Law, PLLC | DTSpade Specialized Real Estate

Keisha Register: City of Marietta

Nick Rider: Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Rico Short: Apex Endodontics P.C

Rick Shumpert: Kennesaw Police Department

Douglas Simmons: Cox Communications

Kelli Spearman: Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP

Alina Stevens: All-Pro Pest Services, Inc

Casey Tanner: Kennesaw State University

Eric Trehern: The Home Depot

Joy Ugi: American Council of Engineering Companies Georgia

Naporsha Valentine: Allstate – Law Office of Marcus A. Blackwell

Danny Vander Maten: Cresa

Gretchen Walton: Cobb County School District

Chris Wasserman: Wasserman Talent Solutions

Chad Williams: GB’s Lake & Stable

Jen Willis: Summit Heating and Air

Nick Winbush: T. Dallas Smith & Company, LLC

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​