Theme for this month’s Marietta History Center Pop-In: The Big Chicken!

The theme for the Marietta History Center ‘s November monthly Pop-In event is the feature that for decades has been the most recognizable symbol of Cobb County and Marietta: the Big Chicken.

The following details were posted to the City of Marietta website:

“MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, November 19th from 10am-4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, November for crafts and activities geared towards The BIG Chicken, these crafts are for families may enjoy in the galleries. We will also have guest organizations visiting us for the day! Cobb Bookmobile will be outside the Kennesaw House, authors, Rosalind and Maggie Bunn, of the book “All Aboard, Georgia” will be signing books from 2pm to 4pm & Bach 2 Rock Sandy Plains will be here as well giving a free class to the community and giving a performance from its students!

“When: November 19th, 2022

“10am-4pm

“Where: Marietta History Center

“1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

“Cost: FREE due to a private donation.

“Schedule:

“12:30pm – 1:15pm | Rock n Roll Kids Music Class

“2:00pm – 4:00pm | Rosalind and Maggie Bunn Book signing “All Aboard, Georgia!”

“2:30pm – 3:30pm | Live Music Performance”

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link .