Marietta History Center to participate in the Dixie Highway Yard Sale

The Marietta History Center announced on the City of Marietta website (reprinted below) that it will participate in the Dixie Highway Yard Sale.

Before the interstate highway system was built, the Dixie Highway , which commenced development in 1915, was a major route between the southern states and the upper midwest, and stretched from Canada to Florida, splitting into east and west segments several times along the route to pass through cities that lobbied to be included.

The portion of the highway in Cobb County corresponded with Old Highway 41.

The Marietta History Center is hosting a traveling exhibit about that historic highway that will be on display at the center through July 30.

Here is the announcement of the Dixie Highway Yard Sale:

The Marietta History Center is once again pleased to be a part of the Dixie Highway Yard Sale. This event goes from Marietta all the way to the Georgia-Tennessee State Line. The MHC will participate during the entire three-day event. We have a great selection of furniture, militaria, books, housewares and more just waiting for you! The MHC’s Yard Sale will be held from Thursday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 4th from 10am to 4pm. All proceeds from this event go towards the care and preservation of the MHC’s permanent collection. The Dixie Highway Yard Sale is a FREE event and is held in the 1st Floor Virginia Tumlin Community Room. The galleries and exhibits will be open from 10am to 4pm with regular admission of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors (55 and older) and students, Children 5 and under and Museum Members are Free. For more information about any and all MHC’s events, please contact us at 770-794-5710 or check out our website www.MariettaHistory.org. When: Thursday through Saturday, June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th from 10am to 4pm Where: Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: Free for the Yard Sale. To visit the galleries and exhibits, regular admission is required.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.