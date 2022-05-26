Cobb NAACP to host Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square

The Cobb NAACP will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square celebrating the end of slavery.

The Juneteenth holiday and the event are described in the news release below, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People, will be hosting a two-day Juneteenth Celebration, recently recognized as a holiday, starting Friday, June 17, 2022 with a concert in the Marietta Square. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, we will have our annual cultural celebration from 10am-7pm. June 17-18, 2022 – The weekend is filled with exciting events to be held at Glover Park the Marietta Square in Marietta GA. Events are as follows: Advertisement • Friday, June 17th – “Evening Under the Stars” 6pm – 11pm featuring the sounds of Jazzy Blu Band & Friends, you are guaranteed to be on your feet the entire time. • Saturday, June 18th – Juneteenth Cultural Festival 10am – 7pm Over 100+ Vendors, Live Performance by Grammy Award vocalist LeAndria Johnson, Atlanta Old Skool Drummers and various entertainment throughout the day, Health Fair, Children’s Area and Activities. Come and enjoy the various vendors and what they have to offer, the variety of entertainment throughout the day and all the activities available for the young and young at heart. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of Slavery. Dating back to 1865, it was June 19th that the union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that all slaves were free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration of June 19th was coined “Juneteenth” and grew with more participation from descendants. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect of ALL cultures.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

