Georgia Symphony Orchestra to receive NEA grant for sixth annual Sensory Friendly Concert

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra announced that it will receive a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for its sixth annual Sensory Friendly Concert.

Details about the grant and the concert are included in the press release reprinted below:

(Marietta, Ga., May 12, 2021) The Georgia Symphony Orchestra has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its sixth-annual Sensory Friendly concert, which will take place on March 12, 2022.

“It is a tribute to the GSO’s board, staff and musicians to have received this grant from the NEA,” said GSO Executive Director Susan Stensland. “We are excited to contribute to the arts and culture of our region in such a unique and positive way for members of an often-underserved community.”

The GSO’s Sensory Friendly Concert is an integral part of its educational and outreach program. Featuring a vibrant, selection of orchestral music to delight, enchant and stimulate the senses, this extraordinary performance series is designed to create a safe and welcoming experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families.

During this 50-minute program, the orchestra relaxes house rules and encourages the audience to respond to the music however they choose, whether that be moving around the concert hall, dancing, or vocalizing along with the music. A Quiet Zone and a pre-program instrument “Petting Zoo” also are provided.

For more information on GSO programs, visit georgiasymphony.org.