Dunkin’ in Kennesaw offering free coffee for a year promo

A Dunkin’ restaurant in Kennesaw is offering a free coffee per week for a year for the first 50 drive-through customers at its grand re-opening this Friday.

The free coffee will be in the form of a coupon book containing four coupons per month.

The details are in the press release reprinted below:

Dunkin’ today announced it is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Kennesaw restaurant located at 1610 Ridenour Blvd Suite 101 on Friday, May 14. Starting at 5:00 AM, the store will celebrate the opening of the newly remodeled Next Generation restaurant by offering the first 50 drive-thru guests Free Coffee for a Year. * The restaurant will continue to surprise guests with Free Coffee for a Year from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM from May 15 to May 20. ** Additionally, guests will receive a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM with any purchase on Friday, May 14. *** To continue the celebration, the restaurant will offer guests a $2 Medium Hot/Iced Coffee or Latte from May 14 through June 14. **** Dunkin’s Next Gen store design features innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before. At 10:00 AM, Dunkin’ franchisee network ZSC Enterprises, will host a socially distant ribbon cutting ceremony. In an effort to give back to the community it serves, ZSC Enterprises, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’ will also host a check presentation to donate $2,500 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Children’s aims to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research and technology. The newly remodeled 1,650 square-foot restaurant seats 20 guests indoors, eight guests outdoors, employs 20 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Additionally, it features Dunkin’s new restaurant design, with a modern atmosphere, a convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, including:

Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pick up inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Premium Pours: Dunkin's signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

Including the Norcross restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network ZSC Enterprises, currently owns and operates 24 Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts and Instagram @dunkin. * Free Coffee For a Year Giveaway recipients receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. ©2020 DD IP Holder LLC. Sponsor: ZSC Enterprises. **No Pur Nec. Open to Georgia residents in the Norcross area, 18+/age of maj. Ends May 20. Official Rules available upon request at 1610 Ridenour Blvd Ste. 101 Kennesaw, GA 30152. ***Limit One Per Guest. Almond Milk, Oat Milk and Espresso shots may be an additional charge. Offer valid only on May 14. Offer only valid at 1610 Ridenour Blvd Ste. 101 Kennesaw, GA 30152. ****Almond Milk, Oat Milk and Espresso shots may be an additional charge. Offer valid from May 14 to June 14. Offer only valid at 1610 Ridenour Blvd Ste. 101 Kennesaw, GA 30152.

WHEN:

Friday, May 14, 2021

5:00 AM – First 50 drive-thru guests receive Free Coffee for a Year

5:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with Purchase

10:00 AM – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Check Presentation

Friday, May 14 through Monday, June 14, 2021

All Day – $2 Medium Hot/Iced Coffee or Latte Offer

Saturday, May 15 through Thursday, May 20

7:00 AM to 10:00 AM – Dunkin’ to surprise guests with Free Coffee for a Year

WHERE:

Dunkin’ | 1610 Ridenour Blvd Ste. 101 Kennesaw, GA 30152