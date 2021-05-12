Here’s a quick demographic profile of Georgia House District 34

A special election will be held on Tuesday June 15 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, Georgia House District 34 (HD-34).

We ran an article previously with general information about that race, including the dates of the election and runoff, a list of candidates who have qualified to run, and how to find out if you’re in the district. (Click here to visit that article).

This article describes the demographics of the district in detail, and provides enough links that you can dig further it you are interested.

According to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimate there are 58,678 residents in HD-34, but of course not all of those residents are of voting age or registered to vote.

30,087 voted in the district in last November’s general election.

In that election Republican incumbent Bert Reeves defeated Democratic challenger Priscilla Smith with 56.13 percent of the vote. The difference between the two candidates was 3,689 votes.

Racial and ethnic breakdown of the district

All the numbers in this section were taken from the ACS census table you can view by following this link. The complete table has much more detailed information you can browse.

As of the 2019 census survey, non-Hispanic white people comprised 61.7 percent of the HD-34 population, Black people 20.5 percent, Hispanic residents 9.2 percent, and the Asian population in the district stood at 5.7 percent.

People who identified themselves as being from two or more races stood at 2.8 percent.

Income and poverty within the district

An estimated 4,266 residents of House District 34 had household incomes fell below the federal poverty level. That accounts for a poverty rate of 7.8 percent of the population according to this table from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

The median household income in the district is $77,339. For non-Hispanic white households the median income is $79,635, for Black households the median income in the district is $60,890, for Asian households $82,245 and for Hispanic households the median income is $77.182.

The figures for median household income were taken from this table from the 2019 ACS.

What is the age distribution in the district?

House District 34 has a relatively young population. The largest single age range is 20-24, at 9.2 percent of the HD-34 population. By contrast, countywide the 20-24 year old segment stands at 6.5 percent of Cobb’s population.

The presence of a large number of Kennesaw State University students is a probable factor in that.

Here is a table showing the age breakdown of the district:

Age Range Percentage Under 5 years 6.6 5 to 9 years 5.6 10 to 14 years 5.7 15 to 19 years 9 20 to 24 years 9.2 25 to 29 years 7.7 30 to 34 years 7.4 35 to 39 years 5.8 40 to 44 years 5.7 45 to 49 years 6 50 to 54 years 6.7 55 to 59 years 6.4 60 to 64 years 5.3 65 to 69 years 4.3 70 to 74 years 3 75 to 79 years 1.9 80 to 84 years 2 85 years and over 1.8

Gender

According to this table from the 2019 ACS there is a ratio of 83.9 males for every 100 females in House District 34, a significantly higher number of women than men in the district.

Renters and home ownership

There are an estimated 21,449 occupied housing units according to this table from the ACS.

13,518 are owner-occupied. 7,931 are renter-occupied.

Here is a table describing the housing units by the type of structure they are in, taken from this ACS table:

1, detached 12970 1, attached 2446 2 apartments 66 3 or 4 apartments 94 5 to 9 apartments 589 10 or more apartments 4796 Mobile home or other type of housing 488