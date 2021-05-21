Important things about the House District 34 election, including deadlines

Cobb County posted the following notice on their website with important things about the special election in Georgia state House District 34, including information on receiving mail-in ballots.

The entire notice is reprinted below:

Cobb Elections is working toward the June 15th special election to fill the House District 34 seat previously held by Bert Reeves. Here are some important points for this election:

This election is open only to those voters represented by House District 34. A map is here: https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2019-07/StateHouseDistrict34.pdf

Absentee ballot applications are available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting

We are accepting applications now and will mail ballots starting on Monday, May 24.

The last day to apply with enough time to receive a ballot is Wednesday, June 9.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the dropbox inside the Main Elections Office, or to the poll manager at any Advance Voting location, during advance voting hours.

Ballots must be received by 7 pm on June 15.

Advance voting starts on May 24 and ends on June 11. Locations, dates, and times are available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting

Voters should log into MVP to verify their House District and their polling location: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

On Election Day, June 15, the 17 precincts in the district will be open from 7 am – 7 pm.

Download the Advance Voting Flyer for this Election Here