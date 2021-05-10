What to know about the special election for Georgia House District 34 in Cobb County

A special election will be held on Tuesday June 15 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, Georgia House District 34 (HD-34).

Only residents of HD-34 will vote in this special election. To find out your district visit the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter Page and enter your address. It will display your House and Senate district and other information.

In keeping with Georgia’s law on special elections, all candidates will be on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, there will be a run-off between the top two vote-getters on July 13.

House District 34 covers Kennesaw and a portion of Marietta.

The candidates who filed and qualified to run are Democrats Sam Hensley, Jr. and Priscilla Smith, Republicans David Blinkhorn and Devan Seabaugh, and Libertarian Chris Neill.

So far the Courier has interviewed David Blinkhorn (click this link to read the article) and will update this with further links as we interview the other candidates. Likewise the links in the previous paragraph are to campaign websites taken from the Secretary of State website, and we will update with fresh links as the candidates’ websites become available.

About Georgia House District 34

Here is a map of District 34 reprinted from the Cobb County website:

Recent election history of HD-34

Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.

Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

He resigned to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.