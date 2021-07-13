Hot Topics

Voters in Georgia House District 34 — today is your last chance to vote

Map of Georgia House District 34 taken from the Cobb County websiteMap of Georgia House District 34 taken from the Cobb County website (public domain)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 13, 2021

Voters in Georgia House District 34 have today left to cast their ballots. It’s the official election day in the runoff to decide between Democrat Priscilla Smith and Republican Devan Seabaugh.

The results of the runoff will determine who will fill the Kennesaw-area seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Bert Reeves, who resigned to take a job at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

As of the election last fall, when Smith challenged then-incumbent Reeves, the long-time Republican majority held, with Reeves netting a commanding 56 percent of the vote.

But like every district in Cobb, the Democratic share of the vote has been steadily increasing. In 2014 there was no Democratic challenger, and in 2016 Reeves defeated Democrat Justin Holsomback with just under 64 percent of the vote.

CUMULATIVE Daily Totals of Advance Voting

DateTotal
Monday
June 28, 2021		85
Tuesday
June 29, 2021		200
Wednesday
June 30, 2021		274
Thursday
July 1, 2021		239
Friday
July 2, 2021		263
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		598
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		530
Thursday
July 8, 2021		491
Friday
July 9, 2021		675
TOTAL3,355

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateVotes
Monday
June 28, 2021		85
Tuesday
June 29, 2021		200
Wednesday
June 30, 2021		274
Thursday
July 1, 2021		239
Friday
July 2, 2021		263
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		296
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		264
Thursday
July 8, 2021		238
Friday
July 9, 2021		361
TOTAL2,220


NORTH Cobb Regional Library

DateVotes
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		302
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		266
Thursday
July 8, 2021		253
Friday
July 9, 2021		314
TOTAL1,135

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued205
Returned156
Rejected Applications61
Rejected Ballots1
Ballots Cured0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots1

Recent election history of HD-34

Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.

Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

