Voters in Georgia House District 34 — today is your last chance to vote

Voters in Georgia House District 34 have today left to cast their ballots. It’s the official election day in the runoff to decide between Democrat Priscilla Smith and Republican Devan Seabaugh.

The results of the runoff will determine who will fill the Kennesaw-area seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Bert Reeves, who resigned to take a job at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

As of the election last fall, when Smith challenged then-incumbent Reeves, the long-time Republican majority held, with Reeves netting a commanding 56 percent of the vote.

But like every district in Cobb, the Democratic share of the vote has been steadily increasing. In 2014 there was no Democratic challenger, and in 2016 Reeves defeated Democrat Justin Holsomback with just under 64 percent of the vote.

CUMULATIVE Daily Totals of Advance Voting

Date Total Monday

June 28, 2021 85 Tuesday

June 29, 2021 200 Wednesday

June 30, 2021 274 Thursday

July 1, 2021 239 Friday

July 2, 2021 263 Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 598 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 530 Thursday

July 8, 2021 491 Friday

July 9, 2021 675 TOTAL 3,355

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Votes Monday

June 28, 2021 85 Tuesday

June 29, 2021 200 Wednesday

June 30, 2021 274 Thursday

July 1, 2021 239 Friday

July 2, 2021 263 Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 296 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 264 Thursday

July 8, 2021 238 Friday

July 9, 2021 361 TOTAL 2,220



NORTH Cobb Regional Library

Date Votes Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 302 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 266 Thursday

July 8, 2021 253 Friday

July 9, 2021 314 TOTAL 1,135

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 205 Returned 156 Rejected Applications 61 Rejected Ballots 1 Ballots Cured 0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots 1

Recent election history of HD-34

Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.

Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.