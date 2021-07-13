Voters in Georgia House District 34 — today is your last chance to vote

Voters in Georgia House District 34 have today left to cast their ballots. It’s the official election day in the runoff to decide between Democrat Priscilla Smith and Republican Devan Seabaugh.
The results of the runoff will determine who will fill the Kennesaw-area seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Bert Reeves, who resigned to take a job at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
As of the election last fall, when Smith challenged then-incumbent Reeves, the long-time Republican majority held, with Reeves netting a commanding 56 percent of the vote.
But like every district in Cobb, the Democratic share of the vote has been steadily increasing. In 2014 there was no Democratic challenger, and in 2016 Reeves defeated Democrat Justin Holsomback with just under 64 percent of the vote.
CUMULATIVE Daily Totals of Advance Voting
|Date
|Total
|Monday
June 28, 2021
|85
|Tuesday
June 29, 2021
|200
|Wednesday
June 30, 2021
|274
|Thursday
July 1, 2021
|239
|Friday
July 2, 2021
|263
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|598
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|530
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|491
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|675
|TOTAL
|3,355
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Votes
|Monday
June 28, 2021
|85
|Tuesday
June 29, 2021
|200
|Wednesday
June 30, 2021
|274
|Thursday
July 1, 2021
|239
|Friday
July 2, 2021
|263
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|296
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|264
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|238
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|361
|TOTAL
|2,220
NORTH Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Votes
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|302
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|266
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|253
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|314
|TOTAL
|1,135
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|205
|Returned
|156
|Rejected Applications
|61
|Rejected Ballots
|1
|Ballots Cured
|0
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots
|1
Recent election history of HD-34
Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.
Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).
He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
