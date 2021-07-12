The runoff for Georgia House District 34 will be decided tomorrow

The runoff to decide who will represent Georgia House District 34 will take place tomorrow. HD-34 is a district in north Cobb County primarily centered on Kennesaw and its surrounding area.
HD-34 is an open seat. The special election was held to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, who left to take a job at Georgia Tech.
The candidates who advanced to the runoff are Democrat Priscilla Smith, and Republican Devan Seabaugh.
You can read the Courier’s Q&A with Smith by following this link. Seabaugh was unresponsive to our requests for an interview, but you can view his website by following this link.
To learn more about Georgia House District 34 follow this link to our article “Here’s a quick demographic profile of Georgia House District 34.”
The following are the latest figures on advance voting taken from the Cobb County Elections and Registration website:
CUMULATIVE Daily Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
June 28, 2021
|85
|Tuesday
June 29, 2021
|200
|Wednesday
June 30, 2021
|274
|Thursday
July 1, 2021
|239
|Friday
July 2, 2021
|263
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|598
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|530
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|491
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|675
|TOTAL
|3,355
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Votes
|Monday
June 28, 2021
|85
|Tuesday
June 29, 2021
|200
|Wednesday
June 30, 2021
|274
|Thursday
July 1, 2021
|239
|Friday
July 2, 2021
|263
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|296
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|264
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|238
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|361
|TOTAL
|2,220
NORTH Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Votes
|Monday
July 5, 2021
|Holiday-
Closed
|Tuesday
July 6, 2021
|302
|Wednesday
July 7, 2021
|266
|Thursday
July 8, 2021
|253
|Friday
July 9, 2021
|314
|TOTAL
|1,135
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|205
|Returned
|156
|Rejected Applications
|61
|Rejected Ballots
|1
|Ballots Cured
|0
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots
|1
Recent election history of HD-34
Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.
Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).
He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.
