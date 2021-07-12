The runoff for Georgia House District 34 will be decided tomorrow

The runoff to decide who will represent Georgia House District 34 will take place tomorrow. HD-34 is a district in north Cobb County primarily centered on Kennesaw and its surrounding area.

HD-34 is an open seat. The special election was held to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, who left to take a job at Georgia Tech.

The candidates who advanced to the runoff are Democrat Priscilla Smith, and Republican Devan Seabaugh.

You can read the Courier’s Q&A with Smith by following this link. Seabaugh was unresponsive to our requests for an interview, but you can view his website by following this link.

To learn more about Georgia House District 34 follow this link to our article “Here’s a quick demographic profile of Georgia House District 34.”

The following are the latest figures on advance voting taken from the Cobb County Elections and Registration website:

CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

Date Total Monday

June 28, 2021 85 Tuesday

June 29, 2021 200 Wednesday

June 30, 2021 274 Thursday

July 1, 2021 239 Friday

July 2, 2021 263 Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 598 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 530 Thursday

July 8, 2021 491 Friday

July 9, 2021 675 TOTAL 3,355

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Votes Monday

June 28, 2021 85 Tuesday

June 29, 2021 200 Wednesday

June 30, 2021 274 Thursday

July 1, 2021 239 Friday

July 2, 2021 263 Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 296 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 264 Thursday

July 8, 2021 238 Friday

July 9, 2021 361 TOTAL 2,220



NORTH Cobb Regional Library

Date Votes Monday

July 5, 2021 Holiday-

Closed Tuesday

July 6, 2021 302 Wednesday

July 7, 2021 266 Thursday

July 8, 2021 253 Friday

July 9, 2021 314 TOTAL 1,135

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 205 Returned 156 Rejected Applications 61 Rejected Ballots 1 Ballots Cured 0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots 1

Recent election history of HD-34

Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.

Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.