The runoff for Georgia House District 34 will be decided tomorrow

absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 12, 2021

The runoff to decide who will represent Georgia House District 34 will take place tomorrow. HD-34 is a district in north Cobb County primarily centered on Kennesaw and its surrounding area.

HD-34 is an open seat. The special election was held to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, who left to take a job at Georgia Tech.

The candidates who advanced to the runoff are Democrat Priscilla Smith, and Republican Devan Seabaugh.

You can read the Courier’s Q&A with Smith by following this link. Seabaugh was unresponsive to our requests for an interview, but you can view his website by following this link.

To learn more about Georgia House District 34 follow this link to our article “Here’s a quick demographic profile of Georgia House District 34.”

The following are the latest figures on advance voting taken from the Cobb County Elections and Registration website:

CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

DateTotal
Monday
June 28, 2021		85
Tuesday
June 29, 2021		200
Wednesday
June 30, 2021		274
Thursday
July 1, 2021		239
Friday
July 2, 2021		263
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		598
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		530
Thursday
July 8, 2021		491
Friday
July 9, 2021		675
TOTAL3,355

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateVotes
Monday
June 28, 2021		85
Tuesday
June 29, 2021		200
Wednesday
June 30, 2021		274
Thursday
July 1, 2021		239
Friday
July 2, 2021		263
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		296
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		264
Thursday
July 8, 2021		238
Friday
July 9, 2021		361
TOTAL2,220


NORTH Cobb Regional Library

DateVotes
Monday
July 5, 2021		Holiday-
Closed
Tuesday
July 6, 2021		302
Wednesday
July 7, 2021		266
Thursday
July 8, 2021		253
Friday
July 9, 2021		314
TOTAL1,135

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued205
Returned156
Rejected Applications61
Rejected Ballots1
Ballots Cured0

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots1

Recent election history of HD-34

Albert T. “Bert” Reeves entered the Georgia House of Representatives as a Republican after defeating another Republican, incumbent Charles Gregory, in the 2014 GOP primary. Gregory himself came into the office after beating a Republican incumbent in the 2012 election. Neither Reeves nor Gregory had Democratic opposition in their first general election races.

Reeves is an attorney and was a former Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

He resigned the HD-34 seat to take a job as Vice President for Institute Relations at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

