Update on condition of pedestrian struck by car in Marietta

Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department provided updated information on the pedestrian who sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Powder Springs Road in Marietta early yesterday morning.

McPhilamy wrote:

We have very limited information at this time. We can tell you the pedestrian is still unconscious but is now in stable condition at the hospital, and we are told he is expected to survive his injuries. We are still following up on leads and have not yet been able to identify him.

Here is the original story, reprinted below:

Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car in Marietta on Powder Springs Road just north of Chestnut Hill Road early this morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries at the time of this writing.

The public information release about the incident describes it as follows:

For reasons unknown, a Latino male pedestrian, approximately twenty to thirty years old, entered the roadway outside of a crosswalk and directly into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by 26-year-old Victor Pedroza of Marietta, GA. The unidentified pedestrian was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries. No other information will be released until his identity can be confirmed and his family notified. This crash remains under investigation currently. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sergeant Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.