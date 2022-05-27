Cobb County weather Friday May 27

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday May 27, 2022. The high is expected to be in the upper 70s.

The chances of hazardous weather are now low according to the NWS .

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds, becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day

Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs around 90.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday

Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

