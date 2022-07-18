Marietta History Center and Cobb Landmarks partner on program to place markers on homes in Marietta’s historic Black neighborhoods

The following notice was posted to the City of Marietta website about a program to present markers to homes in Marietta’s historic Black neighborhoods:

The Marietta History Center’s Diverse Cobb Advisory Committee is proud to announce a partnership with Cobb Landmarks, Inc. to present historic home markers to qualifying homes in historic black neighborhoods. Diverse Cobb Committee member, retired Judge Jim Morris, asked the committee to help identify homes that fit the criteria, which includes the age of the home and significance within the black community through the people who lived in and/or the events that took place there.

The first home to receive a marker is located at 274 Pine Street in the Baptist Town neighborhood. This 1956 home was built and owned by Katie and Charlie Hunter, Sr. Mr. Hunter is best known for the café he ran for decades just a block from his home. He expanded his enterprises to include rental properties of a grocery store, beauty salon, and cab stand, all at or near the corner of Montgomery and Hunt Streets in the Baptist Town Community. When many southern businesses were unwelcoming to non-white people, Mr. Hunter was one of the very few Marietta business owners who advertised in The Green Book, a hospitality resource for black travelers who might be venturing through Georgia and other southern states. (Excerpt from the marker application).

Homes over 50 years old and in the neighborhoods of Baptist Town, Louisville, Fort Hill, and others, can be considered for inclusion in this program. Funding for this project started with a generous donation from Jo-Evelyn Morris. Those who wish to nominate a home, support this project with a donation or learn more about the homes recognized may contact Marietta History Center Director Amy Reed at areed@mariettaga.gov.

At the Marietta History Center our mission is to ignite curiosity in Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences.

Questions or want more info? Contact the Center at 770-794-5710 or check out our website at www.MariettaHistory.org.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.