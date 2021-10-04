Flash Flood Watch in Cobb and other North Georgia counties until Wednesday night

As if the storms on September 8 and 9 that caused extensive damage and opened up a sinkhole near Windy Hill Road were not enough, the National Weather Service reports that we are under another flash flood watch until Wednesday evening.

The NWS posted the following notice, giving the range of the possible flooding and the general weather forecasts for our area and other parts of North Georgia:

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1113 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>038-041>050-052>060-066>072- 078>082-089>092-102-103-050200- /O.EXT.KFFC.FF.A.0013.211005T0600Z-211007T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee- Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton- Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Greene-Heard- Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Harris-Talbot-Taylor- Crawford-Bibb-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley-Stewart-Webster- Including the cities of , Griffin, Lumpkin, Conyers, Cartersville, Gainesville, Calhoun, Covington, Columbus, Newnan, Marietta, Carrollton, Atlanta, Decatur, Peachtree City, Athens, Rome, Macon, Lawrenceville, Dahlonega, East Point, Douglasville, and Cleveland 1113 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across the watch area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1000 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-051400- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 1000 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. Locally heavy rain and occasional lightning will be the primary threats. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday... Scattered to widespread thunderstorms can be expected across north and central Georgia through Thursday. The main concern will be heavy rain and the increased risk of flooding or localized flash flooding, as rainfall totals will reach 2 to 5 inches over much of the area by Thursday. Creeks and smaller streams could respond quickly to locally heavy rain, and larger rivers may swell to bankfull or higher by the latter half of the week. Outside of the heavy rain, a few stronger storms could also produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.