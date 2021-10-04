Hot Topics

Flash Flood Watch in Cobb and other North Georgia counties until Wednesday night

Nickajack Creek at the Silver Comet Trail -- Photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 4, 2021

As if the storms on September 8 and 9 that caused extensive damage and opened up a sinkhole near Windy Hill Road were not enough, the National Weather Service reports that we are under another flash flood watch until Wednesday evening.

The NWS posted the following notice, giving the range of the possible flooding and the general weather forecasts for our area and other parts of North Georgia:

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
1113 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>038-041>050-052>060-066>072-
078>082-089>092-102-103-050200-
/O.EXT.KFFC.FF.A.0013.211005T0600Z-211007T0600Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-
Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-
Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-
Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-
South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Greene-Heard-
Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Troup-
Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-
Crawford-Bibb-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley-Stewart-Webster-
Including the cities of , Griffin, Lumpkin, Conyers, Cartersville,
Gainesville, Calhoun, Covington, Columbus, Newnan, Marietta,
Carrollton, Atlanta, Decatur, Peachtree City, Athens, Rome, Macon,
Lawrenceville, Dahlonega, East Point, Douglasville, and Cleveland
1113 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
  Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
  Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
  Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
  Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
  Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
  Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
  Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
  northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
  Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
  Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
  Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
  Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
  Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
  Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
  expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
  of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
  Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
  higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
  localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
  creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
  streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
1000 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086-
089>098-102>113-051400-
Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa-
Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta-
Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel-
Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene-
Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson-
Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon-
Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray-
Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach-
Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton-
Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs-
Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren-
Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes-
Wilkinson-
1000 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight...

Scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are
expected today and tonight. Locally heavy rain and occasional
lightning will be the primary threats.


.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday...

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms can be expected across
north and central Georgia through Thursday. The main concern will
be heavy rain and the increased risk of flooding or localized
flash flooding, as rainfall totals will reach 2 to 5 inches over
much of the area by Thursday. Creeks and smaller streams could
respond quickly to locally heavy rain, and larger rivers may swell
to bankfull or higher by the latter half of the week. Outside of
the heavy rain, a few stronger storms could also produce gusty
winds and frequent lightning.
