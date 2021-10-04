Reminder: today is voter registration deadline for Cobb’s municipal elections/ESPLOST vote

Municipal elections in Cobb’s cities and an ESPLOST vote are coming up November 2, and if your voter registration is not current, you’ll need to take care of that this afternoon.
You can visit mvp.sos.ga.gov to register to vote, or to update your voter registration information if you have changed address or legal name since last voting.
Below is an excerpt with more information from the county:
Cobb Elections would like to remind you of some important deadlines for those wishing to participate in the November 2 Municipal / ESPLOST election.
- October 4 is the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration. Make sure your address is current, so you can vote in the correct precinct.
- We are still accepting absentee ballot applications until October 22. Ballots will start mailing on October 11.
- The advance voting schedule has been posted on CobbElections.org. Advance voting starts on October 12.
Visit www.cobbelections.org for more.
Advance Voting Locations
Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election and ESPLOST Referendum begins Tuesday October 12, 2021. Any Cobb County registered voter may vote at any of the following locations:
- Tuesday – Friday, October 12th – October 15th: 7:00am – 7:00pm
- Saturday, October 16th: 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Monday – Friday, October 18th – October 22nd: 7:00am – 7:00pm
- Saturday, October 23rd: 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Monday – Friday, October 25th – October 29th: 7:00am – 7:00pm
|AREA
|LOCATION
|MAIN OFFICE/
MARIETTA *
|Cobb County Elections & Registration Main Office
736 Whitlock Ave. NW
Marietta, GA 30064
|ACWORTH *
|Roberts School Community Center
4681 School St.
Acworth, GA 30101
|AUSTELL *
|Austell Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.
Austell, GA 30106
|KENNESAW *
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr.
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|POWDER SPRINGS *
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room
3820 Macedonia Rd.
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|NORTHEAST *
|The Art Place
3330 Sandy Plains Rd.
Marietta, GA 30066
|SOUTHEAST
|CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
3265 Brown Rd. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
