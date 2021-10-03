More upcoming events at Cobb Public Libraries

The Cobb Public Library, in addition to the obvious role it plays in making books available to the public, also hosts many fun and educational events.

Here are a few upcoming features at Cobb Public Library branches, taken from announcements on their Twitter account.

We’ve already highlighted this one, but will repeat it here:

The Gardeners’ Night Out series at Cobb libraries is back! Garden Bargains is the topic for the Gardeners’ Night Out program at 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 12 at #MountainViewLibrary.

And here’s an event at the North Cobb Library:

Join us Tuesday night, October 12 at 6 pm at #NorthCobbLibrary as we continue to explore the rich history of North Georgia towns that are no more as we dive into Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia with author Lisa Russell.

More information for that Halloween-appropriate event can be found by following this link.

The Switzer Library is hosting this forum on relationships:

This workshop with guest speakers Nina Norstrom and Kesha Nichols, promotes healthy family and peer relationships. Join us to learn how to manage those negative behaviors such as anxiety, bullying, depression, domestic violence, and others.

It’s on October 16, and additional information can be found by following this link.

There is always a full schedule at the Cobb public libaries, and you should keep up by regularly checking their website.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.