Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday June 5 to Sunday, June 7

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, June 5, 2026 to Sunday, June 7, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.

Weekend Events Calendar

Friday, June 5

Georgia Celebrates Quilts

Venue: Cobb County Civic Center

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Address: 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Georgia’s largest continuing juried and judged quilt show featuring more than 300 quilts, vendors, demonstrations, exhibits, and quilt-related shopping. Presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: $10 per person; children 5 and under free

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/georgia-celebrates-quilts/

(Georgia Quilts)

Twilight of the Gods (Götterdämmerung)

Venue: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Address: 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339

Description: The Atlanta Opera presents Richard Wagner’s epic conclusion to the Ring Cycle, featuring gods, heroes, betrayal, and redemption in one of opera’s grandest works.

Age Range: Not specified

Cost: cost varies

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/twilight-of-the-gods-the-atlanta-opera-3/

(The Atlanta Opera)

Marietta Square Art Walk

Venue: Marietta Square

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: Evening hours (varies by gallery)

Address: Marietta Square, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Self-guided tour of Marietta Square galleries, artist studios, museums, and cultural venues featuring local and regional artwork.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Free

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/marietta-square-art-walk-17/

Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program

Venue: Various Cobb County locations

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: See program schedule

Address: Multiple locations throughout Cobb County

Description: Summer meal distribution program providing free nutritious meals to children during the summer break.

Age Range: Children and teens 18 and under

Cost: Free

More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-05happy-helpings-summer-meal-program-1

Dinosaur Dance Party

Venue: Rhythm Dance Center

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: See event listing

Address: Rhythm Dance Center, Cobb County

Description: A dinosaur-themed dance party featuring music, movement, and activities designed for young children.

Age Range: Children

Cost: Not specified

More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-05dinosaur-dance-party-rhythm-dance-center

Saturday, June 6

Georgia Celebrates Quilts

Venue: Cobb County Civic Center

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Address: 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Description: Final day of Georgia’s premier quilt show featuring award-winning quilts, vendors, demonstrations, and exhibits.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: $10 per person; children 5 and under free

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/georgia-celebrates-quilts/

(Georgia Quilts)

Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K & Fun Run

Venue: Downtown Kennesaw

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: Morning (see race schedule)

Address: Downtown Kennesaw, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Description: Annual Peachtree Road Race qualifier featuring a 5K race, fun run, awards, and community activities in downtown Kennesaw.

Age Range: All ages

Cost: Registration required

More Information: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/kennesawgrandprix/

Sunday, June 7

Twilight of the Gods (Götterdämmerung)

Venue: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Time: Performance time varies (see event page)

Address: 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339

Description: Final performance of Wagner’s monumental opera presented by The Atlanta Opera.

Age Range: Not specified

Cost: cost varies

More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/twilight-of-the-gods-the-atlanta-opera-3/

(The Atlanta Opera)