Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday June 5 to Sunday, June 7

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, June 5, 2026 to Sunday, June 7, 2026. Be sure to check the information in the provided links to verify time and date, and to check for any changes, cancellations or sell-outs.
Weekend Events Calendar
Friday, June 5
Georgia Celebrates Quilts
Venue: Cobb County Civic Center
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM
Address: 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Georgia’s largest continuing juried and judged quilt show featuring more than 300 quilts, vendors, demonstrations, exhibits, and quilt-related shopping. Presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: $10 per person; children 5 and under free
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/georgia-celebrates-quilts/
Twilight of the Gods (Götterdämmerung)
Venue: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Address: 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
Description: The Atlanta Opera presents Richard Wagner’s epic conclusion to the Ring Cycle, featuring gods, heroes, betrayal, and redemption in one of opera’s grandest works.
Age Range: Not specified
Cost: cost varies
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/twilight-of-the-gods-the-atlanta-opera-3/
Marietta Square Art Walk
Venue: Marietta Square
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Time: Evening hours (varies by gallery)
Address: Marietta Square, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Self-guided tour of Marietta Square galleries, artist studios, museums, and cultural venues featuring local and regional artwork.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Free
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/marietta-square-art-walk-17/
Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
Venue: Various Cobb County locations
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Time: See program schedule
Address: Multiple locations throughout Cobb County
Description: Summer meal distribution program providing free nutritious meals to children during the summer break.
Age Range: Children and teens 18 and under
Cost: Free
More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-05happy-helpings-summer-meal-program-1
Dinosaur Dance Party
Venue: Rhythm Dance Center
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
Time: See event listing
Address: Rhythm Dance Center, Cobb County
Description: A dinosaur-themed dance party featuring music, movement, and activities designed for young children.
Age Range: Children
Cost: Not specified
More Information: https://www.cobbcounty.gov/events/2026-06-05dinosaur-dance-party-rhythm-dance-center
Saturday, June 6
Georgia Celebrates Quilts
Venue: Cobb County Civic Center
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM
Address: 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Description: Final day of Georgia’s premier quilt show featuring award-winning quilts, vendors, demonstrations, and exhibits.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: $10 per person; children 5 and under free
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/georgia-celebrates-quilts/
Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K & Fun Run
Venue: Downtown Kennesaw
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Time: Morning (see race schedule)
Address: Downtown Kennesaw, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Description: Annual Peachtree Road Race qualifier featuring a 5K race, fun run, awards, and community activities in downtown Kennesaw.
Age Range: All ages
Cost: Registration required
More Information: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation/kennesawgrandprix/
Sunday, June 7
Twilight of the Gods (Götterdämmerung)
Venue: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
Time: Performance time varies (see event page)
Address: 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
Description: Final performance of Wagner’s monumental opera presented by The Atlanta Opera.
Age Range: Not specified
Cost: cost varies
More Information: https://travelcobb.org/event/twilight-of-the-gods-the-atlanta-opera-3/
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