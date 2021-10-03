Gardeners Night Out at the Cobb Public Libraries

If you’re a gardener, and want to keep up with your skills as winter approaches, the Cobb County Public Library and the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County are sponsoring a series of events at the libraries, called Gardeners Night Out.

The Cobb Library posted the following to their Twitter account:

The Gardeners’ Night Out series at Cobb libraries is back! Garden Bargains is the topic for the Gardeners’ Night Out program at 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 12 at #MountainViewLibrary.

And at the South Cobb Regional Library on November 9, also at 6:30, the topic will be “Perennials: Divide and Conquer.”

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.