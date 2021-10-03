The Exchange closed due to a sinkhole

The Exchange, a roadway near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, is closed due to a sinkhole that opened up during last month’s flooding.

Cobb County posted the following notice on social media:

TRAFFIC ALERT The Exchange off Windy Hill will be closed as @CobbDOT and crews repair a damaged stormwater system that caused a sinkhole on the shoulder. The pipes were already near the end of their useful life, but last month’s floods exacerbated the situation.Watch to see what happened, when the road will reopen, and the status of all the damage reports from the flooding incident.Monitor the status of this road closure by visiting cobbcommute.org and under “Restrictions & Closures” select “The Exchange Closure.”

The notice above was posted on October 1, but a look at the Cobb Commute website indicates that the work is still going on this morning.

