Cobb Senior Wellness Center to hold “Taste of Italy” classes

The Cobb County Facebook page announced the following cooking classes from at the Senior Wellness Center:

The Senior Wellness Center will host two “Taste of Italy” classes Wednesday, Oct. 6. Admission is $8 and advance registration is required. The first class is 10-11:30 a.m. and the second is 12:30-2 p.m. Chefs John and Patty will be cooking up classic Italian linguine with clams and adding a modern touch with a side of watermelon and basil skewers. This event is for those aged 55 and older. Go to myactivecenter.com to register online. Call 770-528-5355 for further information. The center is located at 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.