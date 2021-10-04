Bells Ferry Civic Association raises objections to rezoning request on tomorrow’s Cobb Planning Commission Agenda

The Bells Ferry Civic Association (BFCA) sent a letter of objection to the members of the Cobb County Planning Commission regarding a rezoning request, which if allowed, would allow the applicant to do the following as described in the zoning document for the application:

The applicant is requesting to rezone to the RRC regional retail commercial district to develop a 375 unit, 457,700 square foot apartment community on a 17.89 acre site.The proposed buildings will be four (4) stories in height with garage parking provided in-building as well as by separate carriage buildings.

The property at issue is located on the north side of Town Center Drive, north of the intersection of Mall 5 Road, on the west side of I-575. A movie theater is the current use of the property.

The land is in District 3, represented on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners by JoAnn Birrell.

The BFCA sent the following letter to the commissioners outlining their objections:

Tomorrow’s Cobb Planning Commission Meeting

