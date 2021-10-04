Next phase of Busbee Trail nears completion

According to the newsletter from the Town Center Community Improvement District, the next phase of a multi-use path along Busbee Drive which will connect Kennesaw State University to the CobbLinc transit station and the GRTA parking lot is nearing completion.

The half mile long 13-foot landscaped and lighted trail runs along the west side of Busbee Drive from the Skip Spann Connector to the transit station at George Busbee Parkway.

According to the newsletter:

The CID developed this project with bicyclists and pedestrians in mind. We wanted to add safe transportation links between KSU, the Chastain Road corridor and the commercial activity around the mall. Busbee Trail helps create this seamless connection by linking existing trail networks in the district. The potential impact of this trail will be most significant to KSU students and other campus visitors. Busbee Trail will create a lighted route to and from main campus and parking to the busy Fifth Third Bank Stadium for games and community events. It also serves as an attractive connection to the CobbLINC transit station and GRTA parking lot.

About the Skip Spann Connector

According to the TCCID page for the Skip Spann Connector:

The Skip Spann Connector created a four-lane road and 10-foot multi-use path over I-75, realigning Townpark Lane into a roundabout at Busbee Drive. Its most striking feature is the lighted bridge design that reflects the iconic shape of Kennesaw Mountain.

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

According to the TCCID’s promotional materials:

Founded in 1997, the Town CID is dedicated to the betterment of the Town Center area through transportation infrastructure, safety improvements, beautification and other projects that enhance property value by increasing interest and investment in the community. The Town Center CID utilizes funds from voluntary commercial real estate taxes to implement its projects. For more information, please visit www.towncentercid.com.