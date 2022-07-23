Applications open for the Cobb Young Professionals mentoring program

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about the application process for the Cobb Young Professionals Next Generation Mentoring Program.

Applications are now being accepted for Cobb Young Professional’s 2022-2023 Next Generation Mentoring Program.

Cobb Young Professionals created the Next Generation Mentoring Program in 2013 to build connections between members of Cobb Young Professionals and established members of the Cobb Chamber, in order to develop the future leaders of the Cobb County business community.

The program consists of face-to-face meetings and events throughout the program year, including discussions to set and track goals. Mentors provide young professional participants with expertise and insight needed to grow successfully in their career, while helping develop and achieve personal goals.

“This mentorship program is one of the largest, most successful and most revered programs in the state,” said Katy Ruth Camp, 2022 Chair of Cobb Young Professionals. “It provides young professionals mentorship from some of Cobb’s most successful leaders, while also providing the mentors with a window into the world of today’s young professionals and strengthens their understanding of how to work and interact with the young professionals in their own lives.”

Applications are now open at https://bit.ly/3OeX7HB through August 26. Thank you to Cobb Young Professionals Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Next Generation Mentoring Program Presenting Sponsor, Cobb EMC.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at 770-859-2368 or rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

