Senator Jon Ossoff to speak at the Cobb Chamber’s monthly Marquee luncheon tomorrow

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will speak tomorrow at the Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee “Tuesday” event. Normally the luncheon is held on Mondays but was moved a day for the MLK holiday.

The event will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Avenue, Suite 500.

The theme of Sen. Ossoff’s talk with be “issues facing the 118th Congress and its impact on the state and Cobb County.”

The Cobb Chamber’s press release describes Ossoff as follows:

“Born and raised in Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff is the Peach State’s senior United States Senator. Since his election, Sen. Ossoff has delivered for communities across Georgia, successfully building bipartisan relationships in the Senate to achieve results — even in a divided Congress.

“Sen. Ossoff continues to work tirelessly in the Senate on behalf of Georgia’s veterans and military families, leading an 8-month bipartisan investigation of their mistreatment in privatized housing on U.S. military bases and working across the aisle to pass landmark legislation strengthening health care for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, upgrading childcare and barracks on bases, and improving military readiness.

“A strong partner for Georgia’s business community, Sen. Ossoff is working to grow our state’s logistics, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, agricultural, and energy sectors, and he has led economic delegations to South Korea and India to bolster economic ties.”

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





