Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 21 to July 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MANDARIN CAFE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23990

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

CROOKED TREE CAFE

915 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2411

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001694

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

MELLOW MUSHROOM

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003948

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY

2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004395

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005106

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023

VFW POST 2681 – SNACK BAR

140 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7576

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8881

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

SAKURA RESTAURANT

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5611

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19643

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

TED’S MONTANA GRILL #42

640 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4664

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15804C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-550C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

CATERING HUB

301 LEMON ST NE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002930

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS

55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004392

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

FIRST BRAZILIAN BBQ

1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004777

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

!!WADE FORD CAFE

3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006071

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023

WENDY’S

2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004241

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

PIZZA HUT #39380

250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005122

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

!!KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005173

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

CALENTANO 1

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005246

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001215

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001624

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1

29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3588

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

575 BISTRO

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 466 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001887

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002870

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

101 BAGEL CAFE

4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004921

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

AZALEA GARDENS AT MABLETON

3829 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8534

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005677

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5613

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

KENNESAW THAI CUISINE

2754 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000753

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2738

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15256

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

POPEYES

1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003371

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

SUBWAY #6672

4101 ROSWELL RD STE 902 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003949

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023

WENDY’S OF MERCHANTS WALK

1312 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004396

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023