Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 21 to July 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MANDARIN CAFE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 250 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6730
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23990
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
CROOKED TREE CAFE
- 915 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2411
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001694
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003948
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY
- 2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004395
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005106
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-27-2023
VFW POST 2681 – SNACK BAR
- 140 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7576
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8881
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
SAKURA RESTAURANT
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5611
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19643
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
TED’S MONTANA GRILL #42
- 640 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4664
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15804C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-550C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
CATERING HUB
- 301 LEMON ST NE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002930
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS
- 55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004392
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
FIRST BRAZILIAN BBQ
- 1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004777
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
!!WADE FORD CAFE
- 3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006071
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2023
WENDY’S
- 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
PIZZA HUT #39380
- 250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005122
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
!!KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005173
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
CALENTANO 1
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 214 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005246
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2023
MARIETTA LOCAL THE
- 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001624
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT #1
- 29 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-3288
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3588
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
575 BISTRO
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 466 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001887
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
101 BAGEL CAFE
- 4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004921
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
AZALEA GARDENS AT MABLETON
- 3829 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8534
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005677
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2023
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5613
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
KENNESAW THAI CUISINE
- 2754 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000753
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2738
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15256
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
POPEYES
- 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003371
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
SUBWAY #6672
- 4101 ROSWELL RD STE 902 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6202
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003949
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
WENDY’S OF MERCHANTS WALK
- 1312 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004396
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-21-2023
