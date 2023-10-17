Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 6 to October 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
SMOOTHIE KING #878
- 1271 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27442C
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
GREEN LOTUS
- 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 390 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8525
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001685
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
KFC #G135086
- 4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000232
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #577
- 3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-897C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #630
- 621 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4628
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-892C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
MEEHAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9443
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-82
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAFE HD SUPPLY
- 3400 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003163
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
CHECKERS
- 41 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9206
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003360
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
POPEYES
- 3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004464
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
NIGHT OWL PIZZA
- 1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 18 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004500
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
ALOHA POKE
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005107
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
AZ PIZZA WINGS & FISH
- 855 S COBB DR SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005356
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
FIREHOUSE SUBS
- 4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005522
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 2986 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8397
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005540
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023
RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING
- 1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000249
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
BURGER KING #13721
- 2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000856
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL 9TH GRADE CAFE
- 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000099
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE
- 1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000098
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-55
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
MI RANCHO #2
- 1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003340
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
SOLECITO LINDO MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003436
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023
PALETERIA MICHUACANA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20316
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
TAJ MAHAL GRILL
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001645
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
OKINAWA RESTAURANT
- 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 5 & 6 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000159
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AT BROOKSTONE
- 1790 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8091
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20711C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
JULIA’S TAQUERIA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9566
- Last Inspection Score: 64
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1765C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
HENDRICKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5243 MEADOWS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7444
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
ZONE COFFEE BAR THE
- 32 N FAIRGROUND ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2160
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002829
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
JOJO FRITAY
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003252
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
CHICK-FIL-A MACLAND CROSSING
- 2005 MACLAND CROSSING CIR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8825
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003379
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
MULLIGAN’S FOOD & SPIRITS
- 698 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2149
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004088
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
!!TALK OF THE TOWN CATERING AND SPECIAL EVENTS
- 2469 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005811
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA #8232
- 4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1245
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001589
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
SUGAR CAKES PATISSERIE
- 101 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000960
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
DODGEN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 1725 BILL MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5959
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-172C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-550C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
MURDOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2320 MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-486
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
WALTON HIGH SCHOOL
- 1590 BILL MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5953
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003127
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
HAROLD’S CHICKEN & ICE BAR MARIETTA
- 1477 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003198
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – HARTMANN CENTER
- 729 LAWRENCE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004077
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
WHAT’S POPPIN’ GOURMET KETTLE CORN & SWEET TREATS
- 1301 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004078
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
PELICAN’S SNOBALLS
- 1642 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3621
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004483
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
SWEET SOUTHERN COFFEE & DESSERT
- 4460 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004562
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
WICKED WINGS
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004736
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
!!A. G. RHODES COBB
- 900 WYLIE RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7857
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005175
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
2023 FUN BOX OUTDOOR BOUNCE PARK #2 (TOWN CENTER MALL) / BOUNCE PARK ATLANTA
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005985
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023
