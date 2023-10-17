Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 6 to October 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

SMOOTHIE KING #878

1271 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27442C

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

GREEN LOTUS

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 390 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8525

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001685

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

KFC #G135086

4023 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000232

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #577

3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-897C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #630

621 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4628

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-892C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

MEEHAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 302 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9443

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-82

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

MURRAY F. BARBER MIDDLE SCHOOL

4222 CANTRELL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

MCCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAFE HD SUPPLY

3400 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003163

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

CHECKERS

41 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9206

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003360

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

POPEYES

3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004464

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

NIGHT OWL PIZZA

1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 18 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004500

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

ALOHA POKE

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005107

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

AZ PIZZA WINGS & FISH

855 S COBB DR SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005356

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

FIREHOUSE SUBS

4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005522

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA

2986 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8397

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005540

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-12-2023

RC’S SOUTHERN COOKING

1516 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000249

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

BURGER KING #13721

2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000856

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL 9TH GRADE CAFE

1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

SOUTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL CAFE

1920 CLAY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000098

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

BELLS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2600 BELLS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-55

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

MI RANCHO #2

1495 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003340

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

SOLECITO LINDO MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003436

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-11-2023

PALETERIA MICHUACANA

737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20316

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

TAJ MAHAL GRILL

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 236 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001645

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

OKINAWA RESTAURANT

3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 5 & 6 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000159

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AT BROOKSTONE

1790 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8091

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20711C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

JULIA’S TAQUERIA

737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9566

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

POWDER SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4570 GRADY GRIER DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1765C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

HENDRICKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5243 MEADOWS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7444

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

ZONE COFFEE BAR THE

32 N FAIRGROUND ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2160

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002829

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

JOJO FRITAY

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

CHICK-FIL-A MACLAND CROSSING

2005 MACLAND CROSSING CIR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8825

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003379

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

MULLIGAN’S FOOD & SPIRITS

698 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2149

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

!!TALK OF THE TOWN CATERING AND SPECIAL EVENTS

2469 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005811

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-10-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA #8232

4250 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1245

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001589

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

SUGAR CAKES PATISSERIE

101 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000960

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

DODGEN MIDDLE SCHOOL

1725 BILL MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5959

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-172C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

344 POLK ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-550C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

MURDOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2320 MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-486

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

WALTON HIGH SCHOOL

1590 BILL MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5953

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003127

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

HAROLD’S CHICKEN & ICE BAR MARIETTA

1477 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003198

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – HARTMANN CENTER

729 LAWRENCE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2143

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004077

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

WHAT’S POPPIN’ GOURMET KETTLE CORN & SWEET TREATS

1301 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

PELICAN’S SNOBALLS

1642 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3621

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004483

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

SWEET SOUTHERN COFFEE & DESSERT

4460 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004562

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

WICKED WINGS

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 80 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1267

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004736

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

!!A. G. RHODES COBB

900 WYLIE RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7857

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005175

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023

2023 FUN BOX OUTDOOR BOUNCE PARK #2 (TOWN CENTER MALL) / BOUNCE PARK ATLANTA

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005985

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2023