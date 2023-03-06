Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 24 to March 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN CUISINE

224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17515C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001578

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

SAIGON CAFE

2700 CUMBERLAND BLVD STE B-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001717

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

ZAXBY’S

591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001373

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

TACO BELL #3889

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24423

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

SUBWAY #3841

2550 COBB PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3059

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3353

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5270

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

ALLGOOD HEAD START

461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3700

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8849

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003145

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING

1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003842

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

MCCRAY’S TAVERN EAST COBB

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4347

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004446

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

COZY COOP

2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005438

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005639

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #353213

4661 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1640

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001521

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23345

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

AJ’S FAMOUS SEAFOOD & POBOY’S

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2148 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15849C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #14

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 142 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12953

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

SODEXO AT PRINTPACK

2800 OVERLOOK PKWY NE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6240

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17971

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

BONEFISH GRILL #7112

2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002416

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Phone Number: (770) 426-3380

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-185C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL

3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-338C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4408

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12369

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENTS – MAIN

820 CANTON RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-8908

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-22317C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

RIVERSTONE AT POWERS FERRY – MAIN

899 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: 1-21951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

HAMPTON INN & SUITES – TOUR

2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: .1-5526

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

WENDY’S #11718

4932 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002918

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5020

4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003540

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1041 REED RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4230

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003840

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

SPRINGHILL SUITES – TOUR

230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000115

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

BAYMONT INN SUITES – FOOD

5130 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004257

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN

2825 S MAIN ST NW STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-2703

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004399

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #183

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002396

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE

320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001880

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER

1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2767

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

C&S SEAFOOD & OYSTER BAR

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 3240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20009

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF EAST COBB #5002

4721 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4816

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1495C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1487C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1478C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

FAIR OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

407 BARBER RD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1474C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5081

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

CHICK-FIL-A #0810

3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003311

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

MCDONALD’S #33934

2371 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6309

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003368

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD

3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

751 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3001

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004214

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

JAMERIC

3349 CANTON RD STE 201 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7679

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004249

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

WENDY’S OF MARS HILL

45 MARS HILL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4306

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004389

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3101 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3812

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004673

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

!!D’JUAN’S CATFISH

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005719

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023

ZAXBY’S

2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001003

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

ZAXBY’S

1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13152

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8521

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

DRURY INN & SUITES ATLANTA NORTHWEST (MARIETTA) – TOUR

1170 POWERS FERRY PL SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6404

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: .1-4245

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA

1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003024

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – TOUR

2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO

2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003424

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

SYNC AT JONQUIL – MAIN

1455 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3761

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: SPP-033-000584

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023

LITTLE CAESARS

2350 SPRING RD STE 11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004602

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023