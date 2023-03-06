Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 24 to March 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN CUISINE
- 224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17515C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001578
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
SAIGON CAFE
- 2700 CUMBERLAND BLVD STE B-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001717
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001373
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
TACO BELL #3889
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24423
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
SUBWAY #3841
- 2550 COBB PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3059
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3353
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5270
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
ALLGOOD HEAD START
- 461 ALLGOOD RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3700
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8849
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
EL JEFE’S TAQUERIA
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 300-320 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003145
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
KIRI’S CORPORATE CATERING
- 1797 SPRING RD STE 4A SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003842
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
MCCRAY’S TAVERN EAST COBB
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4347
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004446
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
COZY COOP
- 2500 BARRETT CREEK BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30066-8609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005438
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD
- 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS #353213
- 4661 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1640
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001521
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23345
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
AJ’S FAMOUS SEAFOOD & POBOY’S
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2148 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15849C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #14
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 142 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12953
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
SODEXO AT PRINTPACK
- 2800 OVERLOOK PKWY NE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6240
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17971
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
BONEFISH GRILL #7112
- 2997 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002416
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
DUE WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3900 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Phone Number: (770) 426-3380
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-185C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL
- 3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-338C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4408
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12369
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENTS – MAIN
- 820 CANTON RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-8908
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-22317C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
RIVERSTONE AT POWERS FERRY – MAIN
- 899 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: 1-21951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
HAMPTON INN & SUITES – TOUR
- 2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: .1-5526
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
WENDY’S #11718
- 4932 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002918
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS #5020
- 4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003540
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1041 REED RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4230
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003840
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
SPRINGHILL SUITES – TOUR
- 230 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000115
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
BAYMONT INN SUITES – FOOD
- 5130 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004257
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
GUS’S WORLD FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN
- 2825 S MAIN ST NW STE 100A KENNESAW, GA 30144-2703
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004399
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #183
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002396
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
WELLSTAR KRMC CALM WATER CAFE
- 320 KENNESTONE HOSPITAL BLVD STE LL-1 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1166
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001880
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER
- 1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2767
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
C&S SEAFOOD & OYSTER BAR
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 3240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20009
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF EAST COBB #5002
- 4721 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4816
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
RUSSELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3920 S HURT RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1495C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
MILFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2390 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1487C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
GRIFFIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4010 KING SPRINGS RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1478C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
FAIR OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 407 BARBER RD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1474C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4555 MAVELL RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5081
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
CHICK-FIL-A #0810
- 3100 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003311
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
MCDONALD’S #33934
- 2371 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6309
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003368
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD
- 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004093
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 751 WHITLOCK AVE SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3001
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004214
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
JAMERIC
- 3349 CANTON RD STE 201 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7679
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004249
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
WENDY’S OF MARS HILL
- 45 MARS HILL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4306
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004389
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3101 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3812
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004673
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
!!D’JUAN’S CATFISH
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 104 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005719
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-28-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 2756 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001003
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
ZAXBY’S
- 1640 OLD HIGHWAY 41 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4426
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13152
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8521
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
DRURY INN & SUITES ATLANTA NORTHWEST (MARIETTA) – TOUR
- 1170 POWERS FERRY PL SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6404
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: .1-4245
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA
- 1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003024
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – TOUR
- 2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000095
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
COURTYARD ATLANTA MARIETTA / 1-75 NORTH – THE BISTRO
- 2455 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6311
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003424
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
SYNC AT JONQUIL – MAIN
- 1455 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3761
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: SPP-033-000584
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
LITTLE CAESARS
- 2350 SPRING RD STE 11 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004602
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-27-2023
