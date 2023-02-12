Hot Topics

Health Inspection Scores For Cobb County Restaurants And Other Food Service From February 3 To February 9

TOPICS:
star of life symbol with snake wrapped around staffStar of life (medical symbol created by the National Highway Safety Administration -- public domain)

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 12, 2023

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health for the seven-day period from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9, 2023.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CAPOZZI’S RESTAURANT

  • 4285 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4822
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

SUBWAY #11554

  • 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5625
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

TIJUANA JOE’S CANTINA

  • 690 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4582
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE

  • 2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Phone Number: (770) 627-5258
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004118
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
  • For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

PAT’S KITCHEN

  • 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004225
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
  • 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004857
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

WINGSTOP DELK #1393

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005102
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

QUALITY INN – FOOD

  • 765 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7502
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002379
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

  • 2765 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19872C
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

CORNER TAQUERIA THE

  • 2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000614
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

SAN LUIS RESTAURANT

  • 951 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4042
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

  • 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9884
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II

  • 739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003206
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

GREAT WRAPS

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003264
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BURN BY ROCKY PATEL

  • 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003289
  • Last Inspection Score: 71
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

MCDONALD’S #10167

  • 305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003559
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

LA MICHOACANA

  • 975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003592
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES

  • 1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004029
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

MOD PIZZA

  • 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004115
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BIRDIE’S WINGS

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004798
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

GAO’S HOT WINGS

  • 981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005198
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

LIL BITES

  • 3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005372
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

!!FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE

  • 1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6499
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005380
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

INDO FUSION AT MARIETTA

  • 279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005638
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS

  • 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19031C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22934C
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3

  • 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10715C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

PANDA EXPRESS #1542

  • 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20202
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

  • 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4707
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

BOUNTIFUL BASKET CATERING THE

  • 1600 ROSWELL ST STE 12 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003085
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

WNB FACTORY

  • 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003851
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

  • 2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003863
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

GURSHA ETHIO CATERING

  • 1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004701
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

  • 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

SPARKLES ROLLER RINK II OF KENNESAW

  • 1000 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2096
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

THAI CAFE

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002537
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

  • 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

T.G.I. FRIDAY’S

  • 840 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Phone Number: (770) 419-0228
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000241
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

FARMER’S BASKET

  • 1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17237
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WINDY HILL ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

  • 135 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5698
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

BOWLERO – KENNESAW

  • 775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4831
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1132

  • 3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4419
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

MINAS EMPORIUM

  • 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25504C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4778
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – MEN’S SPA

  • 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Swimming Pool
  • Permit Number: SPP-033-000064
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – WOMEN’S SPA

  • 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Swimming Pool
  • Permit Number: SPP-033-000065
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WENDY’S #92

  • 2668 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8609
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003616
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WEST COBB DINER

  • 3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003952
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

HIBACHI & BBQ

  • 2856 DELK RD STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

!!DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005702
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

CAROL’S CAFE

  • 2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10493C
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

  • 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002704
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

TACO BELL #32643

  • 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

SUSHI YU

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001569
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

  • 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

MUSS & TURNER’S

  • 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 309 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14744
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

LAKEPOINT CAMPGROUNDS – TOUR

  • 5134 N SHORES RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4286
  • Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
  • Permit Number: TAP-033-000040
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

  • 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

  • 280 COBB PKWY S STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003308
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

  • 3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004391
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

ROTISSERIE SHOP THE

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004927
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
For more healthcare coverage published in the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles