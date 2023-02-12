Health Inspection Scores For Cobb County Restaurants And Other Food Service From February 3 To February 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health for the seven-day period from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9, 2023.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CAPOZZI’S RESTAURANT
- 4285 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4822
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
TIJUANA JOE’S CANTINA
- 690 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4582
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE
- 2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Phone Number: (770) 627-5258
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004118
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
PAT’S KITCHEN
- 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004225
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
ALUMNI COOKIE DOUGH
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
WINGSTOP DELK #1393
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005102
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
QUALITY INN – FOOD
- 765 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002379
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2765 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19872C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
CORNER TAQUERIA THE
- 2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000614
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
SAN LUIS RESTAURANT
- 951 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4042
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA
- 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9884
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II
- 739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003206
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
GREAT WRAPS
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003264
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
BURN BY ROCKY PATEL
- 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003289
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
MCDONALD’S #10167
- 305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003559
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
LA MICHOACANA
- 975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003592
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES
- 1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004029
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
MOD PIZZA
- 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004115
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
BIRDIE’S WINGS
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004798
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
GAO’S HOT WINGS
- 981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005198
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
LIL BITES
- 3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005372
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
!!FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE
- 1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6499
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005380
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
INDO FUSION AT MARIETTA
- 279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005638
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19031C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22934C
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3
- 3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10715C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
PANDA EXPRESS #1542
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20202
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
- 1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
BOUNTIFUL BASKET CATERING THE
- 1600 ROSWELL ST STE 12 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003085
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
WNB FACTORY
- 611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003851
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003863
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
GURSHA ETHIO CATERING
- 1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
RUBY TUESDAY #4381
- 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
SPARKLES ROLLER RINK II OF KENNESAW
- 1000 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2096
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
THAI CAFE
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002537
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE
- 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002683
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
T.G.I. FRIDAY’S
- 840 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Phone Number: (770) 419-0228
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000241
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
FARMER’S BASKET
- 1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17237
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
WINDY HILL ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD
- 135 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5698
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
BOWLERO – KENNESAW
- 775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4831
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1132
- 3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4419
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4778
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – MEN’S SPA
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: SPP-033-000064
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – WOMEN’S SPA
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Swimming Pool
- Permit Number: SPP-033-000065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
WENDY’S #92
- 2668 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003616
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
WEST COBB DINER
- 3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003952
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
HIBACHI & BBQ
- 2856 DELK RD STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004039
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
!!DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005702
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
CAROL’S CAFE
- 2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10493C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002704
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
TACO BELL #32643
- 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
SUSHI YU
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001569
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
MUSS & TURNER’S
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 309 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14744
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
LAKEPOINT CAMPGROUNDS – TOUR
- 5134 N SHORES RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4286
- Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation
- Permit Number: TAP-033-000040
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
GARDEN & GUN CLUB
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 280 COBB PKWY S STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003308
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
WENDY’S OF DALLAS
- 3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004391
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
ROTISSERIE SHOP THE
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004927
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Advertisement