Health Inspection Scores For Cobb County Restaurants And Other Food Service From February 3 To February 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health for the seven-day period from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9, 2023.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CAPOZZI’S RESTAURANT

4285 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6488

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4822

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

TIJUANA JOE’S CANTINA

690 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4582

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE

2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Phone Number: (770) 627-5258

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004118

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

PAT’S KITCHEN

803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004225

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

ALUMNI COOKIE DOUGH

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

WINGSTOP DELK #1393

2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005102

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

QUALITY INN – FOOD

765 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-7502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002379

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

2765 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19872C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

CORNER TAQUERIA THE

2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000614

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

SAN LUIS RESTAURANT

951 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4042

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9884

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II

739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

GREAT WRAPS

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003264

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BURN BY ROCKY PATEL

900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003289

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

MCDONALD’S #10167

305 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4988

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003559

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

LA MICHOACANA

975 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003592

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES

1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

MOD PIZZA

3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004115

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

BIRDIE’S WINGS

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004798

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

GAO’S HOT WINGS

981 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005198

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

LIL BITES

3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005372

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

!!FIRE STONE CHINESE CUISINE

1401 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6499

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005380

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

INDO FUSION AT MARIETTA

279 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE F MARIETTA, GA 30067-7580

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005638

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS

670 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30068-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19031C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22934C

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA #3

3718 DALLAS HWY SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5904

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10715C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

PANDA EXPRESS #1542

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8637

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20202

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

1898 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

BOUNTIFUL BASKET CATERING THE

1600 ROSWELL ST STE 12 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

WNB FACTORY

611 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2707

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003851

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003863

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

GURSHA ETHIO CATERING

1651 ROSWELL ST STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-2220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004934

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

SPARKLES ROLLER RINK II OF KENNESAW

1000 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2096

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

THAI CAFE

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1314 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002537

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

SWEET HUT BAKERY & CAFE

2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 900 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002683

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

T.G.I. FRIDAY’S

840 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Phone Number: (770) 419-0228

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000241

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

FARMER’S BASKET

1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17237

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WINDY HILL ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

135 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5698

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

BOWLERO – KENNESAW

775 COBB PLACE BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4831

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1132

3441 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4419

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4778

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – MEN’S SPA

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: SPP-033-000064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

EPIFITNESS HYDROTHERAPY – WOMEN’S SPA

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Swimming Pool

Permit Number: SPP-033-000065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WENDY’S #92

2668 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003616

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

WEST COBB DINER

3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003952

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

HIBACHI & BBQ

2856 DELK RD STE 305 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004039

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

!!DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005702

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

CAROL’S CAFE

2543 BELLS FERRY RD STE 50 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10493C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002704

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

TACO BELL #32643

165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002748

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

SUSHI YU

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001569

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANTS CAFE

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 417 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

MUSS & TURNER’S

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 309 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14744

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

LAKEPOINT CAMPGROUNDS – TOUR

5134 N SHORES RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4286

Permit Type: Tourist Accommodation

Permit Number: TAP-033-000040

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003112

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

280 COBB PKWY S STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003308

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004391

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

ROTISSERIE SHOP THE

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004927

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023