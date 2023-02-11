Q&A with Mableton City Council District 4 candidates

By Rebecca Gaunt

The newly-established city of Mableton will have its first election day for mayor and city council on March 21.

Eight candidates qualified for the District 4 race.

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections .

The Courier has reached out to all 29 qualified candidates and will be publishing additional interviews soon.

[Correction to the transportation question: a reader pointed out that the number 25 bus also runs in Mableton. The questions are posted below as they were asked to the candidates. We regret the error]

Dr. Jennifer Anthony

Profession: Educator/School Administrator

Community involvement/related experience: Urban Leaders Fellow, Assistant Principal, Georgia Center for Excellence in Education, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

How long have you lived in Mableton? 8 years

Website: jenniferanthony4mableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I am running for Mableton City Council because I have always had a passion for civic leadership. I have had distinct opportunities to work with a variety of organizations and entities to enact change. I was a 2018 Urban Leaders Fellow that worked directly with Atlanta City Council to help curate policy for several issues plaguing the city including home affordability and existing infrastructure. I also am a 2020 fellow of the Georgia Center for Excellence in Education that champions our legislators, community members, businesses, and nonprofits to enact feasible change for Georgia students. As cityhood is such a divisive topic for many of the residents, it is important that I use my skill set to be a bridge builder. My campaign slogan is “Mableton Strong,” and I am poised for the challenge to create a community where we are Mableton Strong.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

It is a fact that cityhood narrowly won during the November election. What that tells me is that every citizen has a desire for change and wants local control. However, that looks different for various communities and neighborhoods. My past experiences and service with civic organizations as well as being a public school administrator, make me the ideal candidate to work with all citizens of Mableton. As a servant leader, I have always understood the importance of seeking to understand others, before first being understood. Every Mableton resident has a stake in this, and it is important to listen to all angles, then find some commonality to build upon …The goal is to unite a community and be “Mableton Strong.”

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

South Cobb has some sound structure, but it takes a holistic approach to continue to spur economic development. South Cobb is poised for economic growth as it has easy access to I-20 and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In the past few years there have been some economic wins, including the Six Flags Area redevelopment bond, the expansion of the FedEx Ground Distribution Center, and Empire Distributors locating to this area. However, the mayor and council need to collaborate with both private and non-profit sectors to stimulate economic development, which in turn would ignite community improvements and improve educational outcomes. The needs of the citizens must be met, which includes stable single-family housing and unique food options. If one segment of Mableton wins, then every neighborhood and community wins.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Marietta and Smyrna both have thriving downtown areas with varied dining options and are home to a myriad of businesses. The lack of a traditional downtown doesn’t serve as a problem, instead it serves as an amazing opportunity. Mableton is now the newest and largest city in Cobb County, therefore, the mayor, the council, and its citizens can reimage what our “downtown” space could and should look like. First, the mayor and city council need to have a clear vision and path to achieve that vision. Second the creation of a task force that is designed to look at existing infrastructure and determine feasibility of potential areas. Third, the citizens must be engaged in this process, through public input meetings and town hall meetings. When there is a vision and the community feels that they are a part of the decision-making process, a sense of community is automatically curated.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Part of the city council responsibilities include ensuring that zoning, code enforcement, and economic, and community development is imposed. As it stands there is little to no business development due to limited parking mixed with archaic zoning ordinances. The blight along Veterans Memorial can be addressed in numerous ways. Existing infrastructure needs to be repurposed and reimagined. Engaging the already existing code enforcement and increasing oversight and accountability is a vital undertaking to help address blight. In addition, it is necessary to be strategic and intentional about inclusionary zoning practices. Needless barriers need to be eliminated so Mableton can expand housing options. This ideology supports bottom-up community engagement where community members identify the most formidable constructs to produce stable single-family housing, encourage new land-use and zoning policies to remove existing barriers. It is also important to engage governmental programs such as the Community Development Block Grant that provides monies to develop communities by providing housing options and by expanding economic opportunities.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Mableton, like many other Metro Atlanta cities, lacks public transit. As Mableton is poised to be the economic and cultural hub of Cobb County, the development of a multimodal transit center to meet current and future transit ridership demands must be a priority. Working with existing agencies that have outlined plans for transit development is key in advocating for the needs of Mableton now and in the future.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

In 10 years, I envision Mableton being the economic and cultural hub of Cobb County. Mableton has so many amazing gems that include the Riverside corridor, the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, the Trails at Heritage Park, just to name a few. As a resident of Mableton, I enjoy these venues, but often find myself going to the Battery in Smyrna or going into the city for exclusive dining and shopping experiences. I want my family and I to live in a thriving community where just a few minutes’ drive or walk opens the door to cultural arts centers, museums, fine dining, local businesses, and tailored shopping. I envision more pedestrian and bike friendly roads with dedicated green space. I also know, as a public-school administrator, that the schools cannot live apart from the community. The economic viability of Mableton as a direct impact on the success of our schools.

Patricia Auch

Profession: Regulatory Affairs Associate

Community involvement/related experience: I volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful and participate in weekly roadside litter cleanups, helped organized A Very Merry Mableton on the Square, co-organized two community plant exchanges, organized a neighborhood block party, awarded Friends of Mableton Volunteer of the Year (2021), and poll worker.

How long have you lived in Mableton? Since 2014

Website: MabletonForYou.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I am running to represent District 4, which consists of voting precincts Mableton 03, Mableton 04, and Lindley 01. When looking at the election results for each of those voting precincts, the majority of District 4 did not vote in favor of incorporation (64%, 73%, 51% voted in opposition, respectively). Many citizens did not feel that the way the city was formed was transparent, ethical, or even consensual considering most of this district voted against becoming a city. There are fears that because the desires of citizens in District 4 to remain unincorporated did not happen, that their desires will not be represented in city decisions going forward. That is why I am running. I want to ensure the voice and desires of District 4 are considered and represented in the decisions going forward in the new city of Mableton.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

I believe in local control and think citizens should have a choice in their government. That is why I support de-annexation. There is no benefit to the new city by holding hostage neighborhoods that are adamantly opposed to being included in the city, and there is no benefit to citizens by having a government intent on undermining their desires, either. Because the city has just formed, there is no debt incurred or any intergovernmental agreements set in stone yet. There is room for compromise to satisfy the desires of the citizens who want a city and those who do not.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

I think it’s important to not recreate the same problems that we are seeing within our current County government that led to the cityhood movements to begin with. There is value in assessing the motivations as to why people wanted to split away from the County’s control and pursue cityhood in Vinings, Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Mableton. How will the new city be different? It is important for the new city government to determine the answers to those questions if we don’t want to see them repeated in the new city. The inaugural term is going to set the tone for the city going forward. There are some issues that need to be hashed out before the city can successfully move forward, starting with the boundaries of the city. Secondly, the feasibility study assumed to take over only limited services: planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks, and solid waste management (to be provided by enterprise fund or franchise arrangement). The focus of the inaugural term should be listening to the desires of citizens and excelling in delivering whichever of those limited services the city takes over. The goal should be to deliver on the promises proponents campaigned on: “same taxes, better service.”

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

The absence of a traditional city center is not necessarily problematic as long as a sense of place is established. One way to achieve that is programming. Farmers markets, festivals, and community events give people a reason to gather in a space and thereby make it feel like a central place. The area near the Barnes Amphitheater and Mable House Arts Center on Floyd Road is probably the location most people in Mableton would associate as a city center. It’s nearby to where most people do their grocery shopping and it’s historically where many community events in South Cobb have been hosted. The farmers market, the Historic Mableton Community Garden, the Taste of Mableton Festival last year, the Harvest Festival, the Christmas tree lighting– those events created a sense of place and made that area feel like a central gathering location. Having the buildings alone does not give an area a sense of being a city center even if it is central to the city. For example, my childhood town has a traditional downtown area, but for most of my childhood it was old and rundown and really didn’t feel like a city center. Fortunately for my hometown, the community with a partnership with the chamber of commerce have recently revitalized the old town square with the help of robust programing. Now there are frequent community events on the square, and businesses, local artists, and restaurants have returned to occupy the once empty storefronts. The most important part of creating a sense of a town center, is creating an environment that makes people want to gather. A city government is not necessary to do that. Businesses and neighborhoods can foster that feeling by making their community and establishments inviting and making it a nice place to gather.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Law enforcement and code enforcement will be necessary to address some of the blight. As far as future development, architectural design guidelines can be one of several tools to help shape the aesthetics of future development along that corridor. An immediate way to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial is action by citizens and business owners. The adopt-a-mile program is one of the ways citizens can engage in immediate improvement of the aesthetics of our community.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

The feasibility study did not study implementation of new public transit as being a service the city would take on. The model of Mableton pitched to the voters is a city-lite model. The focus of the city needs to be in excelling in the delivery of those city-lite services. Eventually the city will have to make decisions about the level of growth the community is comfortable with, and work with the community in deciding what transit options they feel are acceptable. But to answer the question, “Do you view the latest transit plans that focus on the northern parts of the county as problematic?” Other than the financial impact by the sales tax increase necessary to pay for it, I don’t see the transit plans being directly problematic for the city of Mableton.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

The politician’s answer is that Mableton will be a shining vision of revitalization and economic prosperity with low crime and social harmony. It’s a great and noble vision. The realistic answer is that a city is not a panacea. People are going to get out of their community what they put into it. When I envision a better Mableton in 10 years, I envision a community that is deeply engaged and involved in the decisions and activities of the city. I envision citizens, organizations, and businesses working collaboratively together for the improvement of our community. Stakeholders will take pride in their properties as well as pride in how they treat public spaces within the city. Just like the new city government, we will need to excel at the small things. When we do, we can expect greater things to come.

Cassandra Brown

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

Hello, I am Cassandra Brown and I have lived in Mableton for twenty years. I am running to be your District 4 Council Person because I love our community; the family-friendly atmosphere, our convenient location, great people, our parks, small businesses, and I am passionate and excited about what this City will become.

Professionally, I spent 20 years at SITA, where I negotiated complex, multi-million-dollar contracts, managed budgets, oversaw a twenty-million-dollar book of business, and managed staff. I am presently employed in sales with Microsoft. Having managed large budgets, staff and complex negotiations with companies like Delta Air Lines and FedEx, I have the level of professional experience that will allow me to effectively participate, understand, and exercise a critical eye as we are selecting staff, and negotiating with vendors and Cobb County Government.

We all work hard for our money and want to protect the value of our largest investment, our homes. As we move forward with setting up and running the city, I will protect your investment as fiercely as I protect my own.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

It is imperative that once seated, the city leadership set about immediately holding public meetings to hear directly from all members of the city. In the event that those seeking de-annexation are unsuccessful at the State Legislature, there should be a transparent, honest, and factual dialogue with city leadership about the way forward. Finally, the city needs to create an ongoing, open forum where residents can share their concerns and ideas. Transparency and open dialogue are key.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

I am running in district 4 which is a two-year term. During those two years we will be standing up the city framework so that we can fully take over operation from Cobb County. The first and most important goal is to get the most qualified staff onboard to manage the day-to-day operations of the city. We will need to hire a City Manager, department heads and other staff members. Once we’ve executed on that goal, the best possible outcome of the first term should include: legislation and a solid plan to enforce zoning violations, delivering services at the same or better rate than what citizens pay today, and a comprehensive development plan that covers economic development and smart growth principles.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

We can create a sense of place and foster a strong and vibrant community by focusing on the following:

Build a strong community: Instituting more community events and activities similar to the Taste of Mableton, 5K Walk/Runs, festivals; beer/wine/barbecue, and an annual lantern parade can help to build more of a sense of belonging among residents. Leverage our existing public assets such as our parks, amphitheater, and Arts Center, keeping/making them more attractive and usable for residents and visitors. As a long-term goal, we should consider creating an actual city center. There is already a blueprint available to us, in 2011, Cobb County approved the “Mableton Redevelopment District Master Plan” that lays out a vision, plan, to create a pedestrian-friendly town center. We can use these plans as the basis to begin envisioning our city center.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

In speaking with many residents, the deplorable state of Veterans Memorial is a major pain point. To address the blight in the corridor I propose the following:

Implement and leverage zoning laws and code enforcement to compel business owners to remedy violations. Develop a comprehensive plan that takes into account the desires of the community. Seek a combination of public and private economic initiatives to support our local businesses and to revitalize Veterans with physical improvements such as streetscaping and beautification.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Expanded public transportation options in Mableton are necessary to drive development, reduce traffic congestion and to ensure that our residents have easily accessible access to jobs. There is a segment of our citizens not mentioned in your question, our disabled residents who rely on Cobb Paratransit. Our disabled community utilize Paratransit to get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and day programs. Paratransit as it stands today is understaffed and unreliable causing considerable problems for our citizens. As city leaders we will need to partner with Cobb Transit and the Cobb County Commission to ensure that regular service is expanded in Mableton through regular routes and through their Flex service.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision a Mableton in ten years that promotes a thriving local economy: Supporting small businesses, creating jobs and attracting new investment to the area. We will have a pedestrian friendly place where our children will receive a quality education. Expanding upon our existing Arts Center, Amphitheater, and Six Flags, Mableton will have a vibrant arts, culture, and entertainment scene that attracts both locals and visitors to our city.

And finally, we’ll have an aesthetically pleasing City Center that creates a sense of place and acts as a source of community pride. We can accomplish this and more through community engagement, and careful planning and management of our revenues.

Heidi Dasinger

Profession: Marietta Power & Water Business Development Manager

Community involvement/related experience: Manager with City of Marietta for past 10 years; 15 years of marketing management in finance, legal services, healthcare, and technology; small business owner for 15 years; Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Circle member, Leadership Cobb graduate, Honorary Photo provided by Cassandra BrownCommanders graduate, volunteer fundraiser; and leadership roles in three HOAs, school/PTSA, youth activities, churches, nonprofit organizations, etc.

How long have you lived in Mableton?

I moved to Mableton in 2020, having lived here the past three of the 40 years I have resided in Cobb County.

Website: www.Heidi4Mableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

Because Mableton Matters! I have very strong feelings on the need for this renewed city to start out tightly-managed fiscally and highly-efficient operationally, now and for decades to come. Having worked the past 10 years for the well-managed and former largest city in Cobb County – Marietta – I have developed skills, increased my qualifications, and will bring actual and current experience to help make that happen in the now largest city of Cobb County. A well-managed City of Mableton can increase services such as parks/recreation and spur economic development to improve home values and overall quality of life for residents. Additionally, I am a consensus builder by nature which has been recognized recently by my selection to and years long involvement in several county-wide leadership programs where I was recognized for bringing this quality to each large and diverse group. I intend to provide honest, practical, common-sense, citizen-focused leadership to achieve the best for the most in an economical and efficient manner.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

Once we staff initial employees and establish the four services outlined in the new city charter, this is an issue needing immediate attention. I will suggest research on precedents set by other new or existing cities in Georgia, and beyond, to determine our options and potential courses of action on the part of the council. Without a doubt, I will encourage input from District 4 and encourage the six other council members to do the same from their own districts. I will work closely with the state legislature to do what is right for Mableton as a whole, versus any one part or any one group, as well as what then works well for Cobb County and our state in terms of the precedents that would be set by election overturning at the will of a few. This is a very emotional issue, and all parties need to be heard by the new mayor and council in a calm and thoughtful manner.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

There have been hard-working, organized groups within this area of South Cobb researching, planning, and executing initiatives for many years to foster improvements and development. The first job of the new council and mayor is to establish and staff the city. This needs to be done intelligently, methodically, and in a fiscally responsible manner. Once a functioning staff is in place, then the council needs to focus on putting the four services outlined in the city charter into place. Establishing and maintaining a positive working relationship with Cobb County Government and neighboring cities is also crucial. Cobb County will still provide many critical services to residents such as police and fire support. I will work with others to ensure we have agreements in place to continue high-quality services from the county and ensure we receive an equitable share of any future SPLOST revenues. Having lived in three more-developed areas of Cobb, I am excited about the opportunities for more positive changes! But, if city development and service provision can be successfully accomplished in my first term of two years, that will bring an immediate change to the area with regards to Zoning and Code Enforcement.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

The downtown areas of Smyrna and Marietta are vibrant residential and commercial districts which set a tone that branches out to many parts of those cities. That type of carefully-curated development can do much to spur and upgrade additional needed and desirable private residential and commercial building. We have many wonderful cities from which to model ourselves in Cobb County. But, in our case, the creation and staffing of the city and establishment of promised services is the first and only priority which we need to undertake. The implementation of these quality-of-life services will help set the stage for smart growth and future services. Once we have successfully and fiscally-responsibly hired staff and implemented services in a way that respects our taxpayers, we can then focus on what it will take to build something that brings people together and identifies Mableton once again. Perhaps right now, we can create a virtual city center whereby residents can go online and envision with suggestions and ideas of what they would like to see someday. And should someone want to donate land and help fund the beginnings to build this, I’m all ears and will be delighted to work with them!

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I am proud to have a highway named Veteran’s Memorial border the southern portion of my district. My late father was a US Army Lt. Colonel veteran who served our country at the height of the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart! He knowingly and unknowingly instilled many of those values in me that I have tried to pass on to my children and now nine grandchildren. This highway is such an important gateway to our city – connecting us to vibrant parts of Atlanta, such as Grove Park, West Midtown and the Atlanta Beltline – Westside Trail. It is critical we begin to focus on blighted areas as soon as we have code enforcement in place. I would like to work closely with City staff to help prioritize their duties and perhaps create a grandfathering plan providing time and incentives for businesses and homeowners to comply with codes prior to strict enforcement. The city should desire to create a long-term plan to improve needed areas, giving existing property owners reasonable opportunity to do what they should have been doing all along, while creating incentives for initial and ongoing compliance for new development.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Transportation is a huge issue for all of our county. It is a major focus in other Cobb cities, our counties’ three Community Improvement Districts, and most of metro Atlanta! And public transit is a key component of any transportation plan and initiative. It is a huge, interconnected, expensive, long-term issue with many aspects and even more opinions. Along with the establishment of the city, staffing, and developing the four promised services, it goes high on a long list of priorities for Mableton. I am hopeful the mayor will appoint each of his council to begin to work on long-term critical issues. If I am that person for transportation, I will immediately begin to work with Cobb County Government on the long and short term plans, the SPLOST funding programs, and become a part of the fabric of our county leadership addressing this overarching issue for our city and county. And, if it becomes as simple as creating additional bus routes that are adequately used by citizens to justify their serving our area, then that is a short-term win of which I will be incredibly proud!

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

This question is as visionary as it gets! With SO MUCH to be done, it is very hard to see the entire, beautiful forest for lots and lots of diverse trees. I primarily envision a Mableton with a solidly-run government delivering measurable, high-quality services that have been promised in the city charter, each and every single day to its citizens. ZONING – I see an area coming together visually that looks more like a town – OUR town. CODE ENFORCEMENT and SANITATION – I smell a cleaner Mableton with less blight and pockets of new private development sprouting up like buds raising up out of fresh soil all around the city in expected and unexpected ways. PARKS and RECREATION – I hear happy voices enjoying a robust recreational system in parks that provide outdoor and indoor activities that offer something for all ages and various levels of physical and mental abilities. And I feel a real sense of community like other Cobb cities have created in a record amount of time with the right leadership that focuses on getting the job done no matter who gets the credit. I can taste it, can you? Mableton Matters to me! I hope it does that much to you, too!

Robert Graham

Profession: Paramedic and Business Owner

Community involvement/related experience: 15 years of service in EMS throughout the Greater Atlanta area, including Cobb County, founder of a local ambulance service that provides services to the community including local hospitals and nursing homes

How long have you lived in Mableton? Almost 3 years

Website: Graham2023.org

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I am running for Mableton City Council because I believe in the power of community and the importance of good stewardship. I have a strong passion for serving others and making a difference in the lives of those around me. I have lived in several new cities in the area and have seen firsthand the need for effective leadership that truly listens to the concerns of residents and works towards solutions that benefit everyone. I believe that I have the skills, experience, and drive to make a real impact on the city council, and I am eager to use my platform to serve the people of Mableton. That is why I am running for Mableton City Council District 4.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

I understand the importance of empathy and understanding in leadership. I was not excited nor supportive about the prospect of cityhood myself, and I understand the concerns of those proposing de-annexation.

I vow to approach this issue with an open mind and heart, acknowledging and respecting the reasons behind the vote for cityhood. I will work tirelessly to find solutions that address the needs and concerns of those proposing de-annexation, while also considering the greater good of our community as a whole.

Additionally, I will fight to keep the city from spending unnecessary tax dollars and losing essential services that we as a community already enjoy.

My goal as a leader is to bring all members of Mableton together and work towards creating a better future for our city. By working hand-in-hand, I am confident that we can find a solution that benefits everyone.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

I am committed to addressing the feeling of neglect in South Cobb and working to bring change to the area. Here are the goals I will prioritize in my inaugural term:

Economic Development: I will work to promote business growth and job creation in the area to bring new economic opportunities to the community.

Community Engagement: I will increase communication and engagement with residents through regular town hall meetings, community events, and other outreach initiatives to understand their needs and concerns.

Quality of Life: I will prioritize initiatives that improve the quality of life for residents, such as increased access to parks, community centers, and other recreational facilities.

Accountability: I will hold the county accountable for equitable distribution of resources to Mableton, ensuring that essential services are adequately funded and staffed to provide residents with the support they need.

By focusing on these priorities, I will demonstrate my commitment to addressing the feeling of neglect in South Cobb and creating a better future for the community.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I recognize that the absence of a traditional downtown area is a challenge for Mableton. However, I see this as an opportunity to create a unique sense of community and city center that reflects the needs and desires of our residents. To give Mableton a sense of city center, I would engage with residents and local business owners to gather their ideas, prioritize initiatives that enhance public spaces, support and promote local businesses, bring cultural events and festivals to the area, and work to improve transportation options. By working with the community and taking these steps, I am confident that we can create a city center that is a vibrant and thriving hub of activity in Mableton.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

I am committed to addressing the issues facing our city along Veterans Memorial Highway. I believe that code enforcement, business development, and holding absentee landlords accountable are key to improving the area.

I will work closely with the city to enforce existing codes and regulations, ensuring that property owners maintain their buildings and keep the area free of neglect. I will also reach out to local businesses and entrepreneurs to encourage investment in the area, helping to revitalize the commercial corridors along Veterans Memorial Highway.

Additionally, I will prioritize holding absentee landlords accountable for the condition of their properties. A neglected building can have a negative impact on the entire community, and I believe it’s important that we hold those responsible accountable. By taking these steps, I am confident that we can create a safer, more attractive, and vibrant community for all residents and visitors.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

I understand the limited public transit options available in our community and the lack of focus on our area in recent transit plans. This is a problem that needs to be addressed, and I am committed to holding the county accountable for providing accessible and reliable transit options for all residents.

I will work closely with the county to ensure that Mableton is not left behind in the development of new transit plans. I will advocate for equitable distribution of resources and push for the county to prioritize the transportation needs of our community.

I am confident that we can make progress in improving public transit options in Mableton. My goal is to ensure that all residents have access to the transportation they need to live, work, and thrive in our community.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision Mableton as a thriving and dynamic community in 10 years, a place where families can thrive and call home.

I envision a thriving local economy, with new businesses, job opportunities, and amenities that meet the needs of our families. I see a Mableton that is safe and secure, with a focus on providing quality services and opportunities for residents and their families.

In short, I see a Mableton that is a desirable place for families to live, work, and play, and one that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all residents.

Shanequa Moore

Profession: CEO of Community-based agency

Community involvement/related experience:

● 10 plus years in public service.

● Experienced non-profit leader.

● Licensed Master Social Worker.

● Certification from Harvard University in public policy

● Cobb County Chamber of Commerce.

● Started and hosts a community podcast which aims to focus on issues impacting the metro Atlanta area such as education, civic engagement, parenting, mental health and crime.

● Connecting with local churches to understand, assess resident needs. ● Educating residents on cityhood matters.

How long have you lived in Mableton?

My family and I moved to Mableton in 2021. Website: www.mooreformableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I moved to Mableton with the vision of a better life for my daughter and have since fallen in love with our city. I believe that Mableton has the potential to be one of the safest and most efficient cities in Georgia, and I am ready to be your champion to make that vision a reality.

I want my daughter and all of our kids to grow up in a safe, thriving and resourceful community. Mableton is a gem, with a rich history, strong community. My vision is to build upon this with

● investment into our parks and recreation,

● Increased programming for children and families

● Improved infrastructure and equipment.

● More support for small businesses.

● Collaboration with schools and county to provide extended learning opportunities for our children

● Ensuring the safety and cleanliness of our city.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

The concerns of all citizens are important and need to be heard. As your leader, I will ensure that I am accessible, meeting you where you are and maintaining open, honest and ongoing communication with you. I will ensure that you are properly informed and educated on all matters and have a voice at the table. Some of my plans include:

● Listening sessions with residents.

● Q & As and town halls as cityhood progresses on updates, challenges etc. ● Community dashboard on cityhood progress available to the community to ensure honesty and openness.

● Opportunities for citizens to serve on committees/board to have a voice at the table,

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

As your leader, I will ensure that I fight for one Mableton, a Mableton that includes everyone.

Goals will include

● A plan to collaborate with city council members and the Mayor across districts to ensure resources are allocated properly across Mableton.

● A community needs assessment that collects key information on the demographics of each district to understand their unique needs ie: income, housing, business, education, etc.

● Investment in South Cobb to ensure the concerns of the residents are uplifted and a solid plan of action for South Cobb based on collected data.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

The area around Mableton Elementary and the Mableton Park is ready to be redeveloped into Mableton Town center. With its proximity to the Post Office, Library and Mable House/ Amphitheater, Mableton has all the bones to have a downtown city center. It’s now time for collective vision to bring it forward.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Veterans memorial highway is a prime area that needs investment. I propose with community collaboration to revitalize and build this area via

● Strengthening current businesses

● Partnering with the Cobb chamber of commerce to create business personalities and profiles for the present small businesses to assess their needs

● Creating opportunities for small business owners in the community to open new businesses.

● Improving zoning and code enforcement.

● Ensuring safety of roads through setting traffic signs in accident-prone areas

● Improving road infrastructure to address traffic congestion and flow

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Movability is critical for Mableton to ensure we have more live, work and play communities, smart transportation is key. Our major arteries are already congested, therefore public transportation will become more and more essential.

A more robust system will allow better access to our different destination locations around the city such as Six Flags, the Amphitheater, or to Wellstar Hospital. As a community, we will need to evaluate the current effectiveness and decide how to move forward.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

In 10 years Mableton will be one of the most efficient and safe operated cities with strong, competent and accessible leadership.

● A model of excellent leadership, a flourishing city, with a strong sense of community.

● Diverse citizens from all backgrounds coming together, with a strong sense of community and unity.

● A thriving community where children and families have access to the resources to thrive. ● Vibrant parks and yearlong programming in parks and recreation.

● Solid city infrastructure with well-managed city departments.

● Improved and established code. enforcement including regulation.

● A place where small businesses thrive.

● Solid waste management structure reliable

● Vibrant and strong arts, museums and libraries.

● Strong partnership with county and schools.

Brian A. Patrick

Profession: I am the founder of The Patrick Company, a real estate investment firm as well as owner of Genie Clean, a residential and commercial cleaning company.

Community Involvement/related experience: Of all those running to serve on the inaugural city council, to my knowledge, none of us have experience in a bureaucratic capacity. Because of this, it is paramount that the council is comprised of those with levels of experience in management. I have 15 years experience managing large teams, solving complex issues, and managing multi-million dollar budgets – the same or larger than the proposed budget of Mableton.

How long have you lived in Mableton: 2 years

Website: www.electbrianpatrick.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

There is so much potential in our city. I believe that with the right leaders we can create a long-term plan for Mableton that promotes sustainable economic growth, reliable city services, and a positive sense of community. To create this future we will need people in the council who are passionate about our city, passionate about our people, and who are skillful managers who possess the time to seriously devote themselves to the undertaking. I believe for District 4, I am that candidate.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

I respect and support every citizen’s right to petition their government for what they feel is their fair representation. Those that want de-annexation may well achieve their goal, but until that happens, they are what we all are – citizens of Mableton. And as such, deserve the same respect to be heard as anyone else. 47% is a sizable number of voters and they absolutely deserve a “seat at the table.” I propose that we create a Neighborhood Committee composed of the various voices in our community. The city council would then meet with this group on a regular basis and get their input on some of the initiatives we are considering as well as initiatives/concerns they bring to us. Creation of this committee, and regular attendance at city council meetings and town halls, would sufficiently allow for those who voted “no” to consistently be heard and help us create a Mableton that every resident is excited to live in.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

The most important and impactful goal the inaugural government could focus on is the transitioning and development of the city itself. The process of creating a city – even the “city lite” version that was proposed – is still very much a process. Accomplishing this task correctly should be the core mission of each member of the new government.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem? If so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Though I may be in the minority, I don’t view that lack of a traditional city center to be a problem. I think what is most important is that we are able to provide those things which normally reside in a traditional city center – shopping, dining and entertainment. The lack of these options force our citizens and their dollars outside of the city. I believe residents would be delighted simply to have these options whether they be concentrated in one area of town or populated throughout.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

A city’s best advertisement to its future commercial and residential inhabitants are the properties that line its streets. To put it bluntly – Veterans is a terrible advertisement for our city. Actually enforcing county ordinances is the first step toward fixing this issue. Once fined and made aware of infractions, some percentage of property owners will comply and get their properties up to code.

Some vacant older industrial buildings may qualify for Cobb’s Commercial & Industrial Rehabilitation Program. In the event property owners don’t comply with revitalization efforts I think it is right for our local government to use the nuisance abatement process to legally mandate the repair or closure/demolishment of these structures. Once the original owners vacate, it will be the responsibility of the government to incentivize new ownership.

Residentially, I propose a 2-year property tax reduction for those who renovate or replace these blights. Commercially, for companies with projects of large capital investment that will also bring new jobs to the city, I propose a combination of incentives that could include the Commercial & Industrial Rehab program, fast-track permitting, and/or additional property tax abatements. Lastly, since an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, I’d propose creating additional ordinances around the appearance standards of commercial buildings so that we can ensure only safe and aesthetically pleasing businesses are allowed to operate within our city.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it

As we will be the largest city in the county I do believe that is a problem. However, I do understand that fixing this issue is complex and may take several years to truly rectify. Cobb county determines the allocation of these resources by several factors both in and out of our control as a local government. I believe there are currently two steps we can take immediately to begin addressing this issue. The first would be to get the county to reassess the need based on new information. The current transit plans were created before the Mableton vote and may not have taken the demographics into account.

Another way the county assessed need was through public input. In the past, with a lack of people representing our interests, we had not made our voices heard loud enough or often enough to get the attention our area deserves. As a member of the council I’d organize our citizens to attend the community events and public hearings held by the transit team as well as facilitate a communications blitz so that our need was properly recognized. Long-term factors used in the county’s decision making such as traffic patterns, freight routing, and infrastructure are complex issues that would be addressed through further economic development of our city.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision a Mableton that is an aspirational destination for those looking to move to a city with great schools, a thriving economy, and beautiful, safe neighborhoods. I hope to see a city that’s benefiting from new economic opportunities, families creating wealth from increased property values, and weekend date nights that no longer have to take place in Atlanta because of all there is to do right in our backyards. And if that is the Mableton that blooms it will be from the seeds we plant today.

Robb Pendleton

Profession: Associate Casting Director at Catrett & Associates Casting

Community involvement/related experience: Through our company, we have organized charity drives for disaster relief and toy donations at Christmastime. Personally, I have been actively participating in peaceful demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, and women’s access to healthcare. I have also been in contact with the Mableton Improvement Coalition with the goal to produce digital promotional content and have expressed a desire to volunteer my time to organize the relaunch of the Mableton Farmer’s Market.

How long have you lived in Mableton?

I moved to Mableton in November of 2018

Website: www.robbpendletoncitycouncil.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

The next few years will be crucial as our new city forms around us, and I’m running for city council because I care too much about Mableton’s future not to. Like all of you who call Mableton our home, I want what is best for the city, for my family, and for my friends and neighbors. The policy decisions and groundwork laid by the inaugural city government will leave a lasting mark on the way the city grows and takes shape. We will need strong, brave, and innovative leadership as we navigate uncharted waters and I see myself as someone who can keep a steady hand on the wheel. I have a bold vision for what the City of Mableton can become and will work tirelessly with the mayor and fellow city councilors, as well as the county government to generate progress and bring that vision of Mableton into reality for you – a Mableton that works for everyone.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

The members of the DAM movement and cityhood opponents are our neighbors and they deserve to have their voices heard. They have many valid concerns – most of those concerns pertain to the collection of a “city tax,” the redistribution of those funds to other parts of the city, and the impact cityhood will have on property values. Some of these issues I can agree with, and as a member of the city council I will work to ensure they don’t come to pass. I’m against raising taxes. As a homeowner, I want to see property values go up, not down. And the entire point of the cityhood movement was to keep the taxes we do pay in Mableton. We need a city government that will work to make the annual budget work for ALL of Mableton. As the representative for District 4, I plan to operate in as transparent a manner as possible, giving the public access to any materials related to governing the city so you can see exactly how your money is being spent to better serve our community, both in our district and in the city as a whole.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

The first priority for the new city government should be hiring a city manager and organizing a zoning committee and code enforcement department to begin tackling the issues that have been long ignored by the county. Focusing on attracting small businesses and fostering good relationships with locally-owned establishments, giving them the tools they need to succeed, and rallying the community around them will bring positive growth into the area; keeping out more dollar and discount stores, used car dealerships and automotive repair shops, and vague warehouses that take up a huge footprint and don’t offer anything to the community but an eyesore. No one wants to live next door to a perpetual construction zone or a vacant and overgrown property with a “coming soon” sign out front because the building permits were delayed and the project stalled. I will work to cut red tape to help fast-track business licenses and building permits to eliminate overlong construction wait times and ensure profitability in a short turnaround.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Mableton was arguably the heart of Cobb County for a brief moment when the railroad was expanded here in 1881, and the area was officially named “Mableton.” Today, when you take a drive through Mableton, it is extremely disjointed and feels like multiple neighborhoods butting against one another, forming a patchwork of places instead of a unified community. I will work with community leaders and an appointed city planning committee to develop a designated “Downtown Mableton” – redeveloping the land along the Veterans Memorial Highway and Floyd Road intersection into a city center that is a green, walkable area with a focus on solar and renewable energy and sustainable, affordable practices. I will propose a visual layout that will build off of Mableton’s history in milling and as a railroad depot and reflect that in the designs of any new construction that will focus on storefronts and greenspaces over big box stores and parking lot wastelands.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Veterans Memorial Highway runs along the southern border of my district, so rehabilitating this area is a main concern of mine. After the city zoning committee is established, I would like to see the zoning committee work with the current landowners who have the overgrown vacant lots or the abandoned warehouses on their property to either develop these properties themselves, or lease/sell these properties to developers who would bring in residential areas or mixed-use commercial developments with shopping and eating on the ground floor and townhouse or apartment living spaces above. Redeveloping Veterans into a vibrant work/play community will make Mableton overall a more attractive area and help bolster property values.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Neighbors I have spoken with have expressed a desire to move back into Atlanta because Mableton isn’t “walkable” – there are also currently next to no options in the way of public transportation. One of my many goals is working with the county to expand the CobbLinc Public Transportation fleet to the majority of Mableton to give more Mabletonians access to their community and to make Mableton more accessible to the rest of Cobb County. Additionally, there are several roadways and intersections around the Mableton area that are in desperate need of attention, and projects that have already been approved with little to no progress made toward improving them. I will work with the Cobb County DOT to get these roadway improvement projects fast-tracked, erecting new traffic lights at busy intersections currently serviced by stop signs or no signage at all (leading to traffic at peak hours and increased collisions), dedicated turning lanes added to existing intersections, or replacing intersections with traffic circles to help smooth the pattern and flow of traffic, reducing congestion overall.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

A decade from now, I hope that Mableton has become a destination, and not just a place someone passes through while headed somewhere else. I see Mableton as an economic stronghold with fine dining and boutique shops. I envision a thriving social community that celebrates the heritage and cultural backgrounds of those that form our city. I picture a downtown where you can run into neighbors while shopping at locally owned businesses, some of the best schools in the county, if not the entire state, and vibrant, friendly neighborhoods where everyone knows each other’s name and where people want to come to raise their families. I see myself and my fiance starting a family and raising our kids here, hosting family at Christmas, walking downtown with our friends on the weekends, meeting our neighbors at a community event or festival. I see Mableton as my home today, 10 years from now and beyond.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.