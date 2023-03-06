Georgia gasoline prices decrease over the past week, but not by much

There was a slight decrease in gasoline prices in Georgia over the past week, but not by much.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is currently $3.14 per gallon, which is 1 cent lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than last month, and 63 cents lower than the same time last year. This price is subject to change overnight. To fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, it now costs $47.10, which is $3.00 less than last month.

“Georgia gas price average saw a minimal change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “One factor slowing down pump prices is the switch to summer blend gasoline. This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.165, roughly three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.40 (subject to change overnight).

“One reason appears to be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 239.2 million barrels. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices. If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices increase.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”