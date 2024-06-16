Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 7 to June 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
!!HILTON GARDEN INN – ATLANTA MARIETTA
- 3045 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006277
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024
!!KSU – STARBUCK’S
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006397
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024
!!AUNTIES HOUSE
- 4479 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006588
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024
PIZZA HUT # 39527
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005123
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2024
!!CHOP CHILI
- 4924 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-7110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006568
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2024
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024
LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL
- 1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005598
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024
TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2088
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006020
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024
HONG KONG CITY
- 2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4911
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2024
!!TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 213 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006306
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2024