Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 7 to June 13

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

!!HILTON GARDEN INN – ATLANTA MARIETTA

3045 WINDY HILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006277

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024

!!KSU – STARBUCK’S

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006397

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024

!!AUNTIES HOUSE

4479 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006588

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2024

PIZZA HUT # 39527

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005123

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2024

!!CHOP CHILI

4924 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-7110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006568

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2024

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024

LOS ABUELOS MEXICAN GRILL

1420 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6155

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005598

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2088

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006020

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2024

HONG KONG CITY

2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4911

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 06-07-2024

!!TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY