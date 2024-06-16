Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, June 16, 2024, with a high near 95 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening across northern and central Georgia. Hot weather also continues today, with heat index values expected to reach 97 and 102 degrees in the afternoon.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Juneteenth

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 16, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 87 98 in 1936 66 in 1927 Min Temperature M 69 76 in 2022 47 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 78.1 86.5 in 2022 61.5 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.15 3.23 in 1946 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1927 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 13 22 in 2022 0 in 1965 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 88.0 86.0 93.3 in 1943 74.4 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 69.3 67.4 72.9 in 1899 59.9 in 1997 Avg Temperature 78.7 76.7 82.1 in 2011 67.2 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.75 2.25 7.18 in 2013 0.00 in 1980 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 208 188 277 in 2011 58 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 70.6 68.5 72.2 in 2017 61.8 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 51.4 48.8 53.0 in 1880 41.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 61.0 58.7 62.5 in 2017 52.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.73 23.44 40.43 in 1929 11.89 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 614 486 647 in 2019 167 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-15

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”