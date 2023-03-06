Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, March 6, 2023, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

#Climate button goes here

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min AVG Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-11-01 74 54 64.0 5.3 0.00 2022-11-02 76 57 66.5 8.2 0.00 2022-11-03 75 57 66.0 8.0 0.00 2022-11-04 76 54 65.0 7.4 0.00 2022-11-05 79 62 70.5 13.2 T 2022-11-06 83 68 75.5 18.6 0.00 2022-11-07 83 68 75.5 18.9 0.00 2022-11-08 80 62 71.0 14.7 0.00 2022-11-09 69 51 60.0 4.0 0.00 2022-11-10 68 59 63.5 7.9 0.13 2022-11-11 71 64 67.5 12.2 0.97 2022-11-12 70 42 56.0 1.0 T 2022-11-13 48 33 40.5 -14.2 0.00 2022-11-14 55 33 44.0 -10.4 0.00 2022-11-15 49 45 47.0 -7.1 0.38 2022-11-16 49 39 44.0 -9.8 0.00 2022-11-17 47 33 40.0 -13.5 0.00 2022-11-18 54 30 42.0 -11.3 0.00 2022-11-19 53 33 43.0 -10.0 0.00 2022-11-20 47 34 40.5 -12.2 0.00 2022-11-21 58 31 44.5 -8.0 0.00 2022-11-22 64 44 54.0 1.8 T 2022-11-23 71 43 57.0 5.1 0.00 2022-11-24 63 52 57.5 5.8 T 2022-11-25 66 51 58.5 7.1 0.25 2022-11-26 66 49 57.5 6.3 0.11 2022-11-27 67 53 60.0 9.1 0.54 2022-11-28 65 48 56.5 5.8 0.00 2022-11-29 69 44 56.5 6.0 0.51 2022-11-30 69 41 55.0 4.7 1.34 Sum 1964 1434 – – 4.23 Average 65.5 47.8 56.6 2.4 – Normal 64.1 44.2 54.2 – 3.98

Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Temperature (deg) Normal Temperature (deg) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 64.7 63.4 +1.3 Atlanta 64.7 63.6 +1.1 Columbus 66.2 66.8 -0.6 Macon 65.4 65.3 +0.1 Cartersville 62.0 61.1 +0.9 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 62.8 62.5 +0.3 Fulton County Arpt 62.8 62.8 0.0 Gainesville 62.5 62.0 +0.5 Peachtree City 63.7 62.1 +1.6 Rome 63.2 61.3 +1.9

Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Temp Rank Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Athens 39th Warmest 67.4 (2016) 58.4 (1976) Atlanta 20th Warmest 69.1 (2016) 56.7 (1976) Columbus 32nd Warmest 70.4 (1985) 60.9 (1976) Macon 36th Warmest 69.4 (1985) 60.3 (1967)

Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature (deg) Max T Date Minimum Temperature (deg) Min T Date Athens 93 9/14 28 11/24 Atlanta 88 9/13 32 11/23 Columbus 92 9/7 30 11/30 Macon 93 9/7 27 11/24 Cartersville 88 9/14 27 11/30 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 90 9/14 28 11/24 Fulton Co Arpt 90 9/14 27 11/24 Gainesville 88 9/13 29 11/23 Peachtree City 90 9/13 27 11/24 Rome 91 9/14 27 11/24, 27

Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Maximum Temperature (deg) Average Minimum Temperature (deg) Athens 74.7 51.2 Atlanta 74.3 54.8 Columbus 77.3 55.3 Macon 78.2 52.3 Cartersville 73.1 50.4 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 72.4 49.5 Fulton Co Arpt 74.4 50.7 Gainesville 72.5 52.3 Peachtree City 75.6 50.9 Rome 74.9 49.5

Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Max Temp Rank Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 8th Warmest 81.0 (2016) 68.8 (1976) Atlanta 27th Warmest 79.8 (2016) 67.1 (1976) Columbus 32nd Warmest 82.8 (2016) 71.7 (1976) Macon 31st Warmest 83.2 (2016) 73.7 (1976)

Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Min Temp Rank Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 49th Warmest 57.1 (1985) 46.9 (1967) Atlanta 23rd Warmest 59.0 (1931) 46.3 (1976) Columbus 35th Warmest 60.9 (1985) 49.9 (1967) Macon 50th Coldest 59.3 (1985) 46.0 (1967)

Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation (in) Normal Precipitation (in) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 9.91 11.31 -1.40 Atlanta 6.93 11.98 -5.05 Columbus 11.62 9.74 +1.88 Macon 8.67 9.70 -1.03 Cartersville 8.36 11.10 -2.74 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 8.43 12.23 -3.80 Fulton County Arpt 6.86 11.76 -4.90 Gainesville 7.70 13.23 -5.53 Peachtree City 7.93 11.12 -3.19 Rome 13.23 12.12 +1.11

Autumn 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records Climate Site Total Precipitation Ranking Minimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year) Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year) Athens 43rd Driest 2.64 (2001) 24.17 (2009) Atlanta 26th Driest 2.94 (1931) 23.40 (2009) Columbus 29th Driest 2.30 (1961) 18.44 (2009) Macon 42nd Driest 1.62 (1991) 20.94 (2009)

Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in) Max P Date Athens 1.98 11/10 Atlanta 1.85 11/29 Columbus 2.75* 10/5 Macon 2.47 11/10 Cartersville 1.91 11/30 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 2.65 11/29 Fulton Co Arpt 2.40 11/29 Gainesville 1.47 9/4 Peachtree City 1.88 11/29 Rome 3.25 11/29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”