Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 5 to January 11

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
TACO BELL #32646
- 2943 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3874
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002750
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE
- 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24534C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
CHECKERS DRIVE IN
- 2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15781C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
FARMER’S BASKET
- 1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17237
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
GOLDEN CORRAL
- 700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14033
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
WINNWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
- 100 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4000
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
MCDONALD’S #4905
- 2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002511
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
CATERING HUB
- 301 LEMON ST NE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002930
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST AT GALLERIA – FOOD
- 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003110
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
CAFE LUCIA
- 1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003291
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL
- 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
MOD PIZZA
- 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004115
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE
- 2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005079
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
PEACH COBBLER CAFE
- 2450 ATLANTA RD SE STE 400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2075
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005163
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
YOUR PIE SMYRNA
- 2440 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2077
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005207
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005808
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005809
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
MAMA J RESTAURANT
- 1482 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005813
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
MANNA HOUSE CAFE
- 234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006098
- Last Inspection Score: 60
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
!!PRESS WAFFLE CO
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006103
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024
EL SALVADOR BAKERY
- 172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22122
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR
- 475 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000158
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #981
- 4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3708
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
READ BY THE MERCHANT THE
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002782
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
AZELEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME
- 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT
- 2430 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300, 400 & 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003300
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS
- 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003900
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
TASTY BAKERY CAFE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004271
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
QDOBA MEXICAN EATS
- 827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004366
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005663
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
BURGER CRUSH
- 871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005823
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
DEL TACO #1133
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000191
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD
- 3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003018
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
SUBWAY #54123
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004738
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
KRYSTAL #MAR024
- 271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004912
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 2675 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005179
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005681
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
!!TACOS TORTILLAS Y MAS
- 3002 ATLANTA HWY STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006240
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024
BURGER 21
- 1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002634
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15683
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024
MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16861
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024
TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)
- 1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006164
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024
!!AVINYA INDIAN CUISINE
- 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006285
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024
JERSEY MIKES SUBS
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22143
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
HIBACHI EXPRESS
- 2596 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1875
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002307
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
QUEEN TEA
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003631
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
HERB’S RIB SHACK
- 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003743
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
DEV’S DONUTS
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003839
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
TASTY FLAMES
- 1245 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 50 MABLETON, GA 30126-3191
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003896
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
TACO T
- 1065 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004658
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
SONESTA SELECT ATLANTA CUMBERLAND – FOOD
- 3000 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004746
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
!!CAFE WING MAX
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006287
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
Advertisement