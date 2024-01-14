Hot Topics

Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 5 to January 11

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 14, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TACO BELL #32646

  • 2943 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3874
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002750
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

  • 4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24534C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CHECKERS DRIVE IN

  • 2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15781C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FARMER’S BASKET

  • 1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17237
  • Last Inspection Score: 73
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

GOLDEN CORRAL

  • 700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14033
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

WINNWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

  • 100 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4000
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MCDONALD’S #4905

  • 2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002511
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CATERING HUB

  • 301 LEMON ST NE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002930
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST AT GALLERIA – FOOD

  • 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003110
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CAFE LUCIA

  • 1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003291
  • Last Inspection Score: 71
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

  • 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MOD PIZZA

  • 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004115
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE

  • 2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005079
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

PEACH COBBLER CAFE

  • 2450 ATLANTA RD SE STE 400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2075
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005163
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

YOUR PIE SMYRNA

  • 2440 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2077
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005207
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE

  • 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005808
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE

  • 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005809
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MAMA J RESTAURANT

  • 1482 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005813
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MANNA HOUSE CAFE

  • 234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006098
  • Last Inspection Score: 60
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

!!PRESS WAFFLE CO

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006103
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

EL SALVADOR BAKERY

  • 172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22122
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

  • 475 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000158
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #981

  • 4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3708
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

SUBWAY #11554

  • 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5625
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

READ BY THE MERCHANT THE

  • 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002782
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

AZELEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME

  • 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
  • Last Inspection Score: 73
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT

  • 2430 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300, 400 & 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2024
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003300
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS

  • 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003900
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

TASTY BAKERY CAFE

  • 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004271
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS

  • 827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004366
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT

  • 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005663
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

BURGER CRUSH

  • 871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005823
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

  • 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

DEL TACO #1133

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000191
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD

  • 3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003018
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

SUBWAY #54123

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004738
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

KRYSTAL #MAR024

  • 271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004912
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

  • 2675 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005179
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

  • 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005681
  • Last Inspection Score: 74
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

!!TACOS TORTILLAS Y MAS

  • 3002 ATLANTA HWY STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006240
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

BURGER 21

  • 1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002634
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15683
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

  • 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16861
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)

  • 1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006164
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

!!AVINYA INDIAN CUISINE

  • 4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006285
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

JERSEY MIKES SUBS

  • 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22143
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

HIBACHI EXPRESS

  • 2596 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1875
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002307
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

QUEEN TEA

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003631
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

HERB’S RIB SHACK

  • 186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003743
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

DEV’S DONUTS

  • 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003839
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

TASTY FLAMES

  • 1245 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 50 MABLETON, GA 30126-3191
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003896
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

TACO T

  • 1065 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2005
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004658
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

SONESTA SELECT ATLANTA CUMBERLAND – FOOD

  • 3000 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3123
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004746
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

!!CAFE WING MAX

  • 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006287
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024
