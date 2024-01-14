Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 5 to January 11

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TACO BELL #32646

2943 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3874

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002750

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

HONG KONG STAR CHINESE CUISINE

4719 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24534C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CHECKERS DRIVE IN

2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15781C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FARMER’S BASKET

1306 CUMBERLAND SE SPC 232 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17237

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

GOLDEN CORRAL

700 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14033

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

WINNWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

100 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4000

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MCDONALD’S #4905

2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002511

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CATERING HUB

301 LEMON ST NE STE B MARIETTA, GA 30060-0907

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002930

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST AT GALLERIA – FOOD

200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003110

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

CAFE LUCIA

1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003291

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003478

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MOD PIZZA

3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4701

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004115

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE

2750 ATLANTA RD STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

PEACH COBBLER CAFE

2450 ATLANTA RD SE STE 400 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2075

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005163

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

YOUR PIE SMYRNA

2440 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2077

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – BASE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005808

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE FOOD TRAILER – MOBILE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005809

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MAMA J RESTAURANT

1482 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005813

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

MANNA HOUSE CAFE

234 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-5573

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006098

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

!!PRESS WAFFLE CO

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006103

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2024

EL SALVADOR BAKERY

172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22122

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

475 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000158

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #981

4284 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3708

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

READ BY THE MERCHANT THE

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002782

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

AZELEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME

557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002833

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT

2430 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300, 400 & 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003300

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS

2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003900

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

TASTY BAKERY CAFE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004271

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS

827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004366

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005663

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

BURGER CRUSH

871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005823

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2024

DUNKIN DONUTS

2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001227

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

DEL TACO #1133

745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000191

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

HAMPTON INN ATLANTA KENNESAW – FOOD

3405 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5595

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003018

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

SUBWAY #54123

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004738

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

KRYSTAL #MAR024

271 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004912

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

2675 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005179

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005681

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

!!TACOS TORTILLAS Y MAS

3002 ATLANTA HWY STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006240

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2024

BURGER 21

1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002634

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15683

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16861

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

TAQUERIA LA PALOMA (INSIDE BP)

1090 S COBB DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3317

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006164

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

!!AVINYA INDIAN CUISINE

4290 BELLS FERRY RD NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006285

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2024

JERSEY MIKES SUBS

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 122 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22143

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

HIBACHI EXPRESS

2596 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1875

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002307

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

QUEEN TEA

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003631

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

HERB’S RIB SHACK

186 WINDY HILL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-5549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003743

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

DEV’S DONUTS

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003839

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

TASTY FLAMES

1245 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 50 MABLETON, GA 30126-3191

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003896

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

TACO T

1065 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004658

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

SONESTA SELECT ATLANTA CUMBERLAND – FOOD

3000 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004746

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024

!!CAFE WING MAX

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1107 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006287

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2024