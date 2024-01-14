Arctic air mass expected to hit Cobb County and region Tuesday night

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic airmass is expected to surge into Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia on Tuesday night, January 16, causing temperatures to plunge to an overnight low of 15- 20 degrees F.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

A wintry mix is possible in northern Georgia Monday and Tuesday.

Snow accumulations may occur in the mountains of northern Georgia,

and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Dade, Walker, and

Catoosa Counties. If you are traveling in the northern part of

Georgia Monday or Tuesday, travel delays are possible.

An Arctic airmass will surge into the region Tuesday night,

leading to hazardous wind chills in the -5 to 10 degree range by

Wednesday morning. Temperatures will recover some Thursday and

Friday, however below average temperatures are likely (> 80%

chance) through the upcoming weekend.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

