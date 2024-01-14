Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, January 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 14, 2024, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 32 degrees.

An Arctic air mass is expected to surge into the region on Tuesday night.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Today

Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 31.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 77 in 2017 24 in 1968 Min Temperature M 35 65 in 1932 13 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 68.5 in 1932 21.5 in 1982 Precipitation M 0.15 1.60 in 1944 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 1.2 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2011 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 21 43 in 1982 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1932 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.6 53.6 65.7 in 2005 36.8 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 34.9 35.7 52.0 in 1880 20.2 in 2010 Avg Temperature 43.8 44.7 58.6 in 1880 29.1 in 1918 Total Precipitation 4.31 2.08 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.5 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 273 285 500 in 1918 87 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.6 53.6 65.7 in 2005 36.8 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 34.9 35.7 52.0 in 1880 20.2 in 2010 Avg Temperature 43.8 44.7 58.6 in 1880 29.1 in 1918 Total Precipitation 4.31 2.08 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.9 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1070 1275 2153 in 1977 869 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-13

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-13

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”